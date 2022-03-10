Day 99 of the lockout began with some early optimism Thursday morning when Major League Baseball and the Players Association came to a resolution on the issue of the international draft, clearing the way for further negotiations in what could signal the end stage of this 3 1/2 month labor battle.

MLB had presented three options Wednesday to the union regarding the international draft, tying it to the draft pick compensation/qualifying offer that previously was thought to be erased from earlier negotiations. The Players Association refused to pick one by a 6 p.m. deadline — prompting the second week of the regular season to be "removed from the schedule," as MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said — but the two sides kept talking Wednesday night and got to an agreement on these preliminary issues Thursday morning.

In essence, MLB and the union agreed to further negotiate over the international draft, with both parties having until July 25 to reach a deal that would start the draft in 2024. Draft pick compensation (for the qualifying offer in free agency) will be removed if both sides reach agreement on the draft by that date. Status quo will remain if no agreement is reached.

With that matter settled, the Players Association was awaiting a counterproposal from MLB on the economic issues as of Wednesday afternoon, and the two sides were relatively close on the competitive balance tax, pre-arbitration bonus pool and minimum salary.

— On competitive balance tax, MLB’s payroll thresholds are $230 million, $232 million, $236 million, $240 million and $242 million. The union is at $232 million, $235 million, $240 million, $245 million and $250 million.

— On the bonus pool, MLB is at a flat $40 million throughout the five years. The union starts at $65 million and increases $5 million each year.

—On minimum salaries, MLB starts at $700,000 and rises to $770,000 by the final year. The union begins at $710,000 and goes to $780,000 by the end of the deal.

The draft had become a point of contention over the previous 48 hours with the union claiming that MLB had elevated its significance just as the two sides were moving closer on the core economic issues. According to MLB, the union missed three deadlines Wednesday, but the two resumed negotiations that evening and continued into Thursday morning.