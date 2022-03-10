MLB owners and players finally figured out Thursday how to split up more than $10 billion annually in a way that makes all involved happy enough, ending the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history after 99 days and salvaging a full season that will begin April 7.

The players’ union approved a proposal from MLB shortly after 3 p.m., sources confirmed, leaving ratification from the owners as the last step before the official end of the lockout. Players can start arriving at spring training Friday with a mandatory report date of Sunday and exhibition games beginning March 17.

That resolution came after a breakthrough earlier in the day on the primary hang-up from Wednesday: the league’s desire for an international draft and its tying of that concept to the dropping of the draft-pick compensation system for free agents.

They decided to decide later. The parties gave themselves until July 25 to agree to an international draft, which MLB wants to start in 2024. If that is implemented, the draft-pick compensation will go away starting next offseason. If they don’t find common ground on the international draft, the draft-pick compensation will remain.