MLB, players' union signal that compromise might be possible

Major League Baseball and the Players Association continued negotiations Monday regarding a plan to delay the start of spring training by a month and also shorten the season to 154 games.

While the union initially was expected to reject MLB’s proposal — which includes the players being paid at a 162-game rate, along with expanded playoffs and a universal designated hitter — the fact the two sides still were talking into Monday night suggested there might be room for compromise.

Players are scheduled to report for spring training in roughly two weeks, and Opening Day is April 1. MLB would prefer to wait an additional month in the hope that the pandemic might be under better control, due in part to increased vaccinations and slowing infection rates nationwide. By doing so, MLB believes that could reduce the chances of the season being interrupted, or at least with less frequency, and potentially allow for fans in the stadiums.

The union has a number of concerns, however. After taking a 63% pay cut due to last year’s 60-game season, the players are wary of agreeing to any plan that could jeopardize their full salaries for 2021. For instance, despite MLB’s pledge to pay them for a full slate of 162 games, what if cancellations force the number to fall below 154? Or the season is not completed?

Also, many players are either working out already in these spring training cities or have been ramping up for an on-time start, and suddenly throttling back these routines for pitchers could be problematic. The union would like to continue with the universal DH after it was implemented for 2020, but the players don’t view signing off on expanded playoffs as an equal swap, based on the latter’s significant financial boost to the owners.

Based on the baked-in distrust between the two sides, it seemed like a longshot that a modified agreement could be put together in time. The Players Association was fully prepared to go ahead with spring training as planned, and MLB only made their pitch on Friday, giving the union the weekend to mull it over. Still, the proposal wasn’t immediately rejected Monday, which might suggest some common ground could be reached.