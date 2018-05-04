MLB’s near no-hitters in 2018

The 2018 season is becoming the year of near no-hitters.

The A’s Sean Manaea no-hit the Red Sox April 21, but when Braves righthander Julio Teheran gave up a single to Asdrubal Cabrera on Thursday after holding the Mets hitless through 6 2⁄3 innings, it was the 14th time this season a pitcher went at least six innings without allowing a hit.

Here’s a look at the near-misses, according to nonohitters.com:

March 30

Giants righty Johnny Cueto made it through six innings against the Dodgers. Chris Taylor hit a bloop single to lead off the seventh.

March 31

Twins righty Kyle Gibson went six innings and Ryan Presley added 1 2⁄3 against the Orioles before Jonathan Schoop singled with two outs in the seventh.

April 1

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Righty Trevor Williams went six innings for the Pirates, but reliever Michael Feliz retired only one more batter before the Tigers’ Nicholas Castellano doubled.

April 8

In his second big-league start, Angels righty Shohei Ohtani had a perfect game for 6 1⁄3 innings against the A’s. Marcus Semien broke it up with a single to left.

April 9

Royals righty Jakob Junis went 6 1⁄3 against the Mariners before Daniel Vogelbach reached on a single to short.

April 10

Righty Aaron Sanchez of the Blue Jays made it through seven against the Orioles before Tim Beckham doubled between the legs of third baseman Josh Donaldson.

April 11

Lefthander Jarlin Garcia and Drew Steckenrider combined for 6 2⁄3 innings of no-hit ball for the Marlins against the Mets. Todd Frazier’s two-out single ended it.

April 12

Red Sox righty Rick Porcello held the Yankees hitless through six at Fenway Park before Aaron Judge doubled to center.

April 15

The Rangers’ Bartolo Colon, who will turn 45 on May 24, had a perfect game against the Astros after seven innings. The righthander walked Carlos Correa and gave up a double to Josh Reddick to open the eighth.

April 17

Diamondbacks lefty Patrick Corbin had two outs in the bottom of the seventh against the Giants when Brandon Belt reached on a check-swing grounder down the third-base line.

April 20

Padres righty Tyson Ross went 7 2⁄3 before the Diamondbacks’ Christin Walker was credited with a double after centerfielder Franchy Cordero misjudged his fly ball to deep center.

April 24

Reds righty Tyler Mahle went six innings against the Braves before Freddie Freeman homered to lead off the seventh.

April 29

Lefty Nick Kingham of the Pirates had a perfect game for 6 2⁄3 innings against the Cardinals before Paul DeJong singled.