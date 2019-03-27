Memorable Opening Day moments in baseball history

A look at some of the memorable moments to occur on Opening Day in baseball:

March 29, 2018: The Marlins' Jose Urena delivers the first pitch of the new season to Cubs OF Ian Happ, who launches it into the right-field seats at Marlins Park.

March 29, 2018: Giancarlo Stanton homers on his first at-bat as a Yankee, at Toronto.

March 29, 2018: Matt Davidson of the White Sox ties a record with three Opening Day home runs against the Royals at Kansas City. Dmitri Young (Tigers, 2005) Tuffy Rhodes (Cubs, 1994) and George Bell (Blue Jays, 1988) also homered three times in a season opener.

April 6, 2012: White Sox slugger Adam Dunn hits his eighth Opening Day home run to tie Frank Robinson and Ken Griffey Jr. for the most career Opening Day dingers.

April 7, 1986: The Red Sox's Dwight Evans hits the season's first pitch, delivered by Jack Morris, 400 feet into the left-centerfield bleachers at Tiger Stadium.

April 4, 1974: The Braves' Hank Aaron hits his 714th career home run, off Jack Billingham in Cincinnati, to tie Babe Ruth's career record.

April 18, 1950: Ambidextrous President Harry Truman throws out two first pitches -- one left-handed, one right handed.

April 18, 1950: The Cardinals are the first team to open their home season with a night game, at Sportsman's Park.

April 15, 1947: Brooklyn's Jackie Robinson is the Opening Day first baseman for the Brooklyn Dodgers, becoming the first black player in Major League Baseball.

April 16,1946: Hundreds of Boston Braves fans sit in green paint that had not dried yet on seats in the outfield stands at Braves Field. The team paid all cleaning bills.

April 16, 1940: Cleveland's Bob Feller throws the only Opening Day no-hitter, vs. the White Sox at Comiskey Park.

April 14, 1915: Herb Pennock of the Philadelphia Athletics no-hits the Red Sox for 8 2/3 innings on Opening Day before Harry Hooper beats out an infield hit.

April 14, 1910: William Howard Taft is the first sitting U.S. President to throw out the "first pitch."

April 15, 1909: The Giants' Red Ames holds Brooklyn without a hit for 9 1/3 innings on Opening Day at the Polo Grounds, gives up a hit in the 10th inning and loses in the 13th. On April 14, 1910, Ames pitches seven no-hit innings in the Giants' opener, but loses to the Braves in 11 innings, and on April 12, 1911 Ames opens with six no-hit innings against the Phillies, but loses his third straight opener.

April 11, 1907: The Giants are the only team to forfeit on Opening Day after fan unruliness (a huge snowball fight) at the Polo Grounds.

WHAT ELSE?

Ted Williams had a .499 batting average in 14 Openers (at least one hit in each game, 3 HR, 14 RBIs).

Tom Seaver made a record 16 Opening Day starts by a pitcher (11 for the Mets 11, three for the Reds and two for the White Sox).

Washington's Walter Johnson threw a record nine shutouts in his 14 Opening Day starts.