MLB submits new 76-game proposal to players

Major League Baseball made a second proposal Monday morning for re-starting this pandemic-fractured season. And once again, the Players Association seems prepared to reject it, according to sources.

This latest offer includes a 76-game season, but at 75% of the players’ prorated salaries with only a 50% base guaranteed -- the other 25% percent to be paid if the playoffs are completed. MLB also has offered to drop the draft-pick compensation for free agents this offseason, a longtime irritant for the players. The playoffs are a crucial element to any proposal because of MLB’s fear of a second wave of coronavirus wiping out the most lucrative part of its season.

The union has shown no indication, however, that players would be willing to settle for anything less than 100 percent of their prorated salaries, something they believe is iron-clad from the March 26 agreement -- and critical given the health risks of returning to the field. MLB’s first proposal was an 82-game schedule with sliding-scale salary reductions, which featured the most drastic cuts for the highest-paid players, and that was angrily rejected by the union.

If these negotiations result in a dead-end, commissioner Rob Manfred could simply proceed with a season without the union’s approval, as he is empowered to do under the March agreement. In that scenario, the owners would decide on a number of games that is “economically feasible” -- around 48 or so -- and pay the players on a full pro-rata basis.