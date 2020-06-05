Could the prospect of allowing fans into Yankee Stadium and Citi Field potentially help get the players back on the field?

It’s an interesting wrinkle to the bitter labor fight that threatens to cancel the season. Major League Baseball and the Players Association remain far apart in negotiations because of money issues. But the addition of gate-related revenue to this formula, even at half-capacity, could grow into a game-changer.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott opened the door to the idea Wednesday by unlocking stadiums for up to 50% capacity as part of his state’s Phase 3 recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak. Not only does that scenario provide a significant financial payoff to the Astros and Rangers, but the players also would stand to benefit, either by a percentage share or perhaps convincing the owners to schedule more games — thereby increasing their prorated salaries.

MLB’s proposal for a restart this year operated on the assumption that spectators would not be allowed at games. But in light of Texas’ bold push, a source said Friday that MLB will leave it up to local government officials to determine the feasibility of permitting fans, and to what capacity.

Commissioner Rob Manfred maintains that 40% of the sport’s income is generated by gate-related revenue, such as tickets and concessions, so any attendance at all would provide an economic boost for owners.

As for New York, the city has been the world’s epicenter for the coronavirus, and a month ago it was almost unthinkable that crowds could gather anywhere within the five boroughs. But after a prolonged shutdown and extreme social distancing, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s plan has the city finally entering Phase 1 this Monday. Going by the estimate of two-plus weeks between phases, that would put New York at the necessary Phase 4 around late July, which depending on MLB’s progress could have fans back, perhaps with gradual increases, for most of a truncated season.

The subject has come up in negotiations, sources said, but having the COVID-19 outbreak recede enough to cooperate is hardly guaranteed. Obviously, every state has been affected by the pandemic to varying degrees, and Texas, Arizona and Florida have been among the most ambitious with their reopening plans.

New York is just the opposite. Cuomo has been very conservative in easing the city’s restrictions, but he’s shown more flexibility when it comes to the professional sports teams. When he green-lighted the state for training camps on May 24, it was a somewhat surprising decision. It’s also worth noting that Yankees president Randy Levine and Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon are on the governor’s reopening committee.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The biggest fear is the possibility of a second COVID-19 wave coming earlier than expected, perhaps because of the massive nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Lloyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police. The virus-related data from those gatherings won’t be known for weeks, and in the meantime, MLB needs to put together a blueprint for this season, with or without the approval of the Players Association.

The major point of contention between the sides has involved the interpretation of the March 26 agreement, which is fuzzy on the matter of player compensation, depending on whom you listen to. The union insists the players are owed prorated salaries and has refused to budge from that stance. MLB says those salaries were always open to further negotiation if games had to be played without spectators and/or at neutral sites.

If teams are able to accommodate fans, however, that would seem to erode MLB’s position on the subject. The Players Association is entrenched on that hill, as union chief Tony Clark again emphasized in Thursday’s rebuttal to MLB’s consistent push for pay reductions — in this case, a season of roughly 50 games. Clark called that suggestion a “threat” and said any MLB proposal involving further concessions is “resoundingly rejected.”

Manfred does have the power to unilaterally set a schedule, according to the March agreement, and the players are contractually obligated to report if he grants the prorated salaries. Sources said that is not close to happening yet — maybe in another week to 10 days — so there is more time for a deal to materialize. MLB does not want to proceed without the union’s consent for a number of reasons, primarily because they need the players’ approval for an expanded postseason, a huge moneymaker for the league.