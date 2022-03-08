Another long day of meetings, another ultimatum from MLB

MLB and the players’ union still had not agreed as of early Tuesday night how to split up more than $10 billion annually, but the sides remained engaged in negotiations, leaving a sliver of hope that the 2022 season would be played in full.

Yes, in full, as in 162 games — despite commissioner Rob Manfred claiming last week that he canceled the first week or so of play.

The long day of talks, which included multiple in-person sessions in Manhattan, marked another crucial moment in the owners’ lockout of the players, which has lasted 97 days. Triggering that renewed urgency was the latest MLB-imposed deadline of Tuesday for the parties to settle on a new collective bargaining agreement, or else players would not receive a full season’s worth of pay or service time, a threat similar to the one from last week.

The tricky timeline included MLB reportedly reneging on its public stance that on March 1 it canceled the opening two series of the season. Those games were not postponed and not rescheduled, Manfred said then. They were canceled, deleted, disappeared.

But that was apparently not such a concrete decision. Early this week, MLB presented the Players Association with a new ultimatum: Agree by Tuesday, or else the first two weeks of the season will be gone, along with the associated pay and service time along. For real this time.

If MLB wanted to make up two series, it could with reasonable ease. Most teams open against divisional opponents, leading to plenty of opportunities to squeeze in extra games on off days or during doubleheaders.

That task would become far more difficult if two series became four series, as MLB said would be the case imminently, barring agreement.

Bruce Meyer, chief negotiator for the Players Association, said last week that the matters of pay and service time for games canceled by MLB could be negotiated. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, for example, pay and service time were prorated based on the 60-game schedule.

MLB reportedly upped its proposed luxury-tax thresholds, starting at $228 million and ending at $238M in a five-year CBA. The PA wanted to start at $238M and end at $263M.

Among the goings-on Tuesday were a morning meeting at MLB headquarters, followed by an afternoon session — lasting about 20 minutes — at the PA’s nearby offices.

With the labor consternation serving as a backdrop, MLB added another mound of cash to its supply via a streaming-rights deal with Apple, which will broadcast a "Friday Night Baseball" doubleheader every week starting this season. It is not clear how much Apple is paying for the rights to those games.

The Apple games will be exclusive, meaning they won’t be broadcast on the regional sports networks — SNY for the Mets, YES for the Yankees. So fans will have to cough up a few more bucks every month to pay for Apple TV+ if they want to watch their favorite team.

Apple also will have live pre- and postgame shows, plus "MLB Big Inning," an NFL RedZone-like show with highlights and live look-ins, every weeknight.

Now, if only there were games happening.

"We are in a terrible place. To have both sides yelling and pointing fingers at each other, it’s just awful," Yankees president Randy Levine, a key negotiator for MLB during the 1994-95 players’ strike, said on WFAN on Monday. "It has to stop, and we have to make a deal on what’s possible. All of that negative doesn’t get us to where we need to be.

"Instead of being angry at each other, we have to get to common ground. We’re at the point where games are being canceled and we have two ways to go — we can continue or stop the fighting because we can’t change what happened years ago and negotiate a deal. At the end of the day, it’s time to stop the blame game, roll up our sleeves, and do this."