Even as baseball restart talks between MLB and the players’ union have dragged on, you can credit them for this: They are finally hurrying this week.

The Players Association submitted to the league Thursday a counterproposal for a 70-game season at full prorated salaries for players, 10 games more than MLB suggested Wednesday. That pitch also included expanded playoffs for this year and next.

“We believe this offer represents the basis for an agreement on resumption of play,” PA executive director Tony Clark said in a statement, which confirmed several details of the union’s new plan.

The PA’s proposal also reportedly includes:

* Opening Day on July 19 and the season ending Sept. 30, which is three days later than MLB’s desired date.

* Spring training beginning June 26-28, which is next weekend.

* Planning for a neutral site/quarantine setup for the World Series.

* $50 million in playoff bonuses.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

* A 50/50 split of new postseason TV revenues next year.

* A mutual waiving of the sides’ rights to file a grievance.

* Adding the DH to the National League, as the parties have agreed on throughout this process.

* Allowing teams to sell advertising space on jerseys.

What is the difference between 60 and 70 games? About a quarter-billion dollars, or less than $8.5 million per team.

The recent urgency came as both sides realized they were running out of time to stage even a short season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioner Rob Manfred said on Monday that he was “not confident” a season would start, then asked for and received an in-person meeting with Clark in Arizona on Tuesday. That led to MLB’s 60-game proposal Wednesday. And now the players' ask for 70 games instead.