Major League Baseball is currently having internal discussions about resuming the 2020 season on its own, with a schedule of roughly 50 games, but no definite timeline for a restart just yet.

The Players Association sits empty-handed after failing to receive a counterproposal Wednesday, yet with an open invitation from commissioner Rob Manfred to bring up any new ideas that come to mind.

Essentially, the negotiations over playing baseball again this year have boiled down to a high-stakes game of chicken, as the staredown continued Thursday. It’s unclear just how long MLB intends to wait before Manfred presumably makes the unilateral decision of setting a date for the players to show up.

Under the March 26 agreement, Manfred is empowered to simply make a schedule, and as long as the Players Association sticks with their demand of prorated salaries - also stipulated by that earlier deal - MLB will limit the number of games to hit their price point in labor expenses. Those areas of the negotiation appear to be closed, and MLB believes it needs to wrap up the entire season, including playoffs, by the end of October, in order to avoid a second wave of coronavirus wiping out the most profitable part of the schedule.

MLB’s deputy commissioner Dan Halem relayed those concerns to the union Wednesday in a letter obtained the Associated Press. Halem cited the league’s own medical advisor for the COVID-19 warning and insisted that any season would now have to be shorter than 82 games, based on the fact it already is the first week of June. The union’s first-and-only proposal included a 114-game regular season, running from June 30 to Oct. 31, followed by expanded playoffs.

“Based on that position, the positions espoused in your counter-proposal, the significant health risk of extending the regular season past September, and the fact that we have missed our June 1 deadline for resuming spring training by June 10, we do not have any reason to believe that a negotiated solution for an 82-game season is possible,” Halem wrote in the letter.

For the Players Association, which will not budge on prorated salaries, the number of games is critical, as that determines their pay for whatever is salvaged of this season. Of course, MLB would be willing to play significantly more than 50 if the union agreed on further salary reductions - as in last week’s sliding-scale model - but the Players Association has shown no inclination to do so.

While Manfred can act alone to start the season, there are significant benefits to an agreement, aside from merely having the players’ willful consent. MLB needs the union’s approval for the expanded playoffs, which would generate more than $800 million in revenue. The Players Association already offered that (for two years) as part of the proposal just rejected by MLB, so it’s clearly on the table when the two sides choose to resume these negotiations.