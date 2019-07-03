Deaths among notable active MLB players

Tyler Skaggs: 27-year-old Los Angeles Angels pitcher, found dead in Texas on July 1, 2019 in his hotel room. Southlake, Texas, police responded to a call for an unconscious male at a hotel shortly before 2:30 p.m. central time. Foul play was not suspected and Skaggs was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yordano Ventura: Kansas City Royals pitcher was killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic Jan. 22, 2017.

Jose Fernandez: Florida Marlins pitcher, killed Sept. 25, 2016 in a boating accident in Miami. Fernández, 24, and two other men were found dead after their boat was discovered at the entrance of Miami Harbor.

Oscar Taveras: St. Louis Cardinals pitcher died Oct. 26, 2014 of injuries suffered in an auto accident in the Dominican Republic.

Greg Halman: Seattle Mariners outfielder, stabbed to death Nov. 21, 2011 in Rotterdam, Netherlands by his brother.

Nick Adenhart: Los Angeles Angels rookie pitcher, killed April 9, 2009 in a hit-and-run car crash in Fullerton, Calif., after a game in Anaheim. Adenhart, 22, died after undergoing surgery just hours after making his major-league debut.

Josh Hancock: St. Louis Cardinals pitcher was killed April 29, 2007, in an auto accident near St. Louis.

Joe Kennedy: Toronto Blue Jays pitcher died Nov. 23, 2007 of hypertensive heart disease.

Cory Lidle: Yankees pitcher died when his private plane crashed into a residential building in New York City on Oct. 11, 2006.

Dernell Stenson: Cincinnati Reds outfielder was murdered Nov. 5, 2003 in Chandler, Ariz. He was shot in the head and chest, then run over with his own vehicle.

Steve Bechler: On Feb. 16, 2003, in the beginning of Orioles' spring training camp in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Bechler collapsed while participating in conditioning drills and died the next day. His body temperature had reached 108 degrees.

Darryl Kile: St. Louis Cardinals pitcher died on June 22, 2002, in his Chicago hotel room at the age of 33. Kile's cause of death was listed as coronary atherosclerosis.

Mike Darr: San Diego Padres outfielder was killed in a car crash on Feb. 15, 2002 while going to spring training.

Mike Sharperson: Infielder with Toronto, Atlanta and Los Angeles was killed in a car accident May 26, 1996, while playing for Class AAA Las Vegas, of the San Diego Padres' organization.

Cliff Young: Former Cleveland Indians pitcher, killed Nov. 4, 1993, when his truck crashed into a tree near his hometown of Willis, Texas, killing him instantly. Young was a free agent at the time of his death, but the Indians had been negotiating to retain him.

Steve Olin and Tim Crews: Cleveland Indians pitchers killed after a boating accident March 22, 1993, during spring training at Winter Haven, Fla.

Thurman Munson: Yankees catcher, killed when a plane he was piloting crashed Aug. 2, 1979 at the Canton, Ohio regional airport.

Lyman Bostock: California Angels outfielder, killed in a drive-by shooting in Gary, Ind., on Sept. 23, 1978.

Mike Miley: California Angels shortstop, killed in an auto accident on Jan. 6, 1977.

Danny Frisella: Milwaukee Brewers pitcher, killed in a dune buggy accident on Jan. 1, 1977.

Danny Thompson: Texas Rangers shortstop died Dec. 10, 1976 of leukemia.

Bob Moose: Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher killed in an auto accident on Oct. 9, 1976.

Don Wilson: Houston Astros pitcher died Jan. 5, 1975 of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Chico Ruiz: Kansas City Royals infielder was killed in an auto accident Feb. 9. 1972 near San Diego.

Roberto Clemente: Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder killed Dec. 31, 1972 when his plane carrying relief supplies crashed on the way to Nicaragua.

Herman Hill: Minnesota Twins outfielder drowned Dec. 14, 1970 off the coast of Venezuela.

Miguel Fuentes: Seattle Pilots pitcher shot and killed Jan. 29, 1970 in a bar fight in Puerto Rico.

Paul Edmondson: Chicago White Sox pitcher killed in a car crash near Santa Barbara, Calif., Feb. 13, 1970, two weeks before spring training.

Walt Bond: Minnesota Twins outfielder died Sept. 14, 1967 of leukemia.

Dick Wantz: Los Angeles Angels pitcher died May 13, 1965 of a brain tumor.

Jim Umbricht: Houston Colt .45s pitcher died of melanoma on April 8, 1964.

Ken Hubbs: Chicago Cubs second baseman died in a plane crash on Feb. 15, 1964.

Charlie Peete: St. Louis Cardinals outfielder died Nov. 27, 1956 in a plane crash in Caracas, Venezuela, en route to play winter-league baseball. His wife and three children also perished.

Tom Gastall: Baltimore Orioles catcher was killed in a plane crash on Sept. 20, 1956.

Harry Agganis: Boston Red Sox first baseman died June 27, 1955 of pulmonary embolism.

Tony Bonham: Former Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher died Sept. 15, 1949 following an appendectomy and stomach surgery.

Al Montgomery: Boston Braves catcher was killed in an auto accident April 26, 1942.

Willard Hershberger: Cincinnati Reds catcher died Aug. 3, 1940, of a self-inflicted throat slash.

Len Koenecke: Brooklyn Dodgers outfielder died Sept. 17, 1935 by a blow to the head at the hands of the pilot and a passenger of a plane of which he had seized control.

Bill DeLancey: St. Louis Cardinals catcher was stricken with tuberculosis late in the 1935 season and died on Nov. 28, 1946.

Neal Finn: Philadelphia Phillies second baseman died July 7, 1933 after surgery to repair an ulcer.

Ed Morris: Boston Red Sox pitcher died March 3, 1932 after being stabbed at a party in Century, Fla.

Hal Carlson: Chicago Cubs pitcher died May 28, 1930 of a stomach hemorrhage.

Walter Lerian: Philadelphia Phillies catcher was killed in an auto accident on Oct. 22, 1929.

Ross Youngs: New York Giants Hall of Fame outfielder died Oct. 22, 1927 of Bright’s disease.

Marvin Goodwin: Cincinnati Reds pitcher was killed in a plane crash on Oct. 18, 1925.

Tony Boeckel: Boston Braves third baseman was killed in an auto accident on Feb. 15, 1924.

Jake Daubert: Cincinnati Reds first baseman died Oct. 9, 1924 of appendicitis.

Austin McHenry: St. Louis Cardinals outfielder died Nov. 27, 1922 of a brain tumor.

Pickles Dillhoefer: St. Louis Cardinals catcher died Feb. 22, 1922 of typhoid fever.

Joe Leonard: Washington Senators third baseman died May 1, 1920 of appendicitis.

Ray Chapman: Cleveland Indians shortstop was killed by a pitched ball on Aug. 16, 1920.

Ralph Sharman: Philadelphia Athletics outfielder drowned May 24, 1918 during U.S. Army training camp at Camp Sheridan, Ala.

Marc Hall: Detroit Tigers pitcher died Feb. 24, 1915 of diabetes.

King Cole: Yankees pitcher died Jan. 6, 1916 of lung cancer. On. Oct. 2, 1914 he gave up a double to Babe Ruth – Ruth’s first career hit.

Jim Doyle: Chicago Cubs third baseman died Feb. 1, 1912 of a ruptured appendix.

Addie Joss: Cleveland Indians pitcher died April 14, 1911 of meningitis.

Alan Storke: St. Louis Cardinals infielder died March 18, 1910 of general streptococcus due to empyema.

Jimmy Sebring: Washington Senators outfielder died Dec. 22, 1909 of Bright’s disease.

Doc Powers: Philadelphia Athletics catcher died April 26, 1909 from internal injuries sustained from crashing into a wall cashing a foul ball in the first game played in Shibe Park two weeks earlier.

Dan McGann: Boston Doves first baseman died Oct. 7, 1908 of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Cozy Dolan: Boston Braves outfielder died March 29, 1907 of typhoid fever.

Chick Stahl: Boston Americans outfielder committed suicide during spring training March 28, 1907.

Ed Delahanty: Washington Senators outfielder died on July 2, 1903 of injuries when he fell over Niagara Falls. After being kicked off a train for being drunk and disorderly, he was crossing the International Railway Bridge over the Niagara River between Fort Erie, Ontario and Buffalo and either fell or jumped. His body was found at the bottom of Niagara Falls two weeks later.

Sources: Newsday research