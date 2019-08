MLB releases 2019 postseason dates

Below are the scheduled dates for the 2019 MLB postseason, subject to change.

WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 1: NL Wild Card Game, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 2: AL Wild Card Game, ESPN

DIVISION SERIES

NLDS on TBS; ALDS on FS1 or MLB Network

A = Involves club with best record; B = Not involving club with best record

Thursday, Oct. 3: NLDS 'A' Game 1, TBS

Thursday, Oct. 3: NLDS 'B' Game 1, TBS

Friday, Oct. 4: ALDS 'A' Game 1, FS1 or MLBN

Friday, Oct. 4: ALDS 'B' Game 1, FS1 or MLBN

Friday, Oct. 4: NLDS 'A' Game 2, TBS

Friday, Oct. 4: NLDS 'B' Game 2, TBS

Saturday, Oct. 5: ALDS 'A' Game 2, FS1 or MLBN

Saturday, Oct. 5: ALDS 'B' Game 2, FS1 or MLBN

Sunday, Oct. 6: NLDS 'A' Game 3, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 6: NLDS 'B' Game 3, TBS

Monday, Oct. 7: ALDS 'A' Game 3, FS1 or MLBN

Monday, Oct. 7: ALDS 'B' Game 3, FS1 or MLBN

Monday, Oct. 7: NLDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary), TBS

Monday, Oct. 7: NLDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary), TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 8: ALDS 'A' Game 4 (if necessary), FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 8: ALDS 'B' Game 4 (if necessary), FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 9: NLDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 10: NLDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

Thursday, Oct. 10: ALDS 'A' Game 5 (if necessary), FS1

Thursday, Oct. 10: ALDS 'B' Game 5 (if necessary), FS1

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

NLCS on TBS; ALCS on FS1 or FOX

Friday, Oct. 11: NLCS Game 1, TBS

Saturday, Oct. 12: ALCS Game 1, FOX or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 12: NLCS Game 2, TBS

Sunday, Oct. 13: ALCS Game 2, FOX or FS1

Monday, Oct. 14: NLCS Game 3, TBS

Tuesday, Oct. 15: ALCS Game 3, FOX or FS1

Tuesday, Oct. 15: NLCS Game 4, TBS

Wednesday, Oct. 16: ALCS Game 4, FOX or FS1

Wednesday, Oct. 16: NLCS Game 5 (if necessary), TBS

Thursday, Oct. 17: ALCS Game 5 (if necessary), FOX or FS1

Friday, Oct. 18: NLCS Game 6 (if necessary), TBS

Saturday, Oct. 19: ALCS Game 6 (if necessary), FOX or FS1

Saturday, Oct. 20: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary), TBS

Sunday, Oct. 20: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary), FOX or FS1

WORLD SERIES

Games 1-2, 6-7 at club with better record, all on FOX

Tuesday, Oct. 22: World Series Game 1, FOX

Wednesday, Oct. 23: World Series Game 2, FOX

Thursday, Oct. 24: Travel day

Friday, Oct. 25: World Series Game 3, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 26: World Series Game 4, FOX

Sunday, Oct. 27: World Series Game 5 (if necessary), FOX

Monday, Oct. 28 Travel day (if necessary)

Tuesday, Oct. 29: World Series Game 6 (if necessary), FOX

Wednesday, Oct. 30: World Series Game 7 (if necessary), FOX