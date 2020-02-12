TODAY'S PAPER
MLB confirms three-batter minimum, other rules for 2020

Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during the MLB owners meetings on Feb. 6 in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

By David Lennon david.lennon@newsday.com @DPLennon
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Major League Baseball, determined to speed up the pace of games, made the next round of its anticipated rule changes official Wednesday, the most controversial involving a three-batter minimum for pitchers.

Pitchers must now face at least three batters, or complete the half-inning, and the rule will take effect during spring training games, beginning on March 12. Commissioner Rob Manfred has been committed to trimming the delays involved with multiple pitching changes, but this rule in particular is likely to have a bigger impact on strategy, as both players and managers have pointed out.

As part of the tradeoff with the union, MLB increased rosters from 25 players to 26 through Aug. 31 as well as the playoffs -- but with a maximum of 13 pitchers. From Sept. 1 through the end of the season, teams must carry 28 players, with the maximum number of pitchers upped to 14.

MLB also made a “two-way player” designation that doesn’t count toward a team’s pitcher limitations. To be characterized as such, the player must accrue both at least 20 innings pitched in the majors and start at least 20 games as a position player or DH with at least three plate appearances in those games in either the current season or prior year. As for position players taking the mound, any player can pitch after the ninth inning of an extra-inning game or do so in any game in which his team is losing or winning by more than six runs when he enters.

The extra-player rule (for a doubleheader, etc.) now includes the addition of a 27th player prior to Sept. 1, and will not count against the pitcher limitations. As for the Injured List and Option Period, teams may not reinstate pitchers or two-way players until 15 days have elapsed, up from the previous 10 days, in an effort to prevent the frequent shuttling of relievers that has taken place in recent years.

MLB also targeted the challenge time on video review, reducing it to 20 seconds, down from 30.

