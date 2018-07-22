TODAY'S PAPER
MLB trade deadline tracker

A look at the trades that have been made official in Major League Baseball ahead of the July 31 non-waiver deadline.

July 21: Jeurys Familia to Athletics

Photo Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson

Mets receive: William Toffey (minors), Bobby Wahl and international bonus slot money

Athletics receive: Jeurys Familia

July 19: Jesse Chavez to Cubs

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez

Cubs receive: Jesse Chavez

Rangers receive: Tyler Thomas (minors)

July 19: Brad Hand to Indians

Photo Credit: AP / Alex Brandon

Indians receive: Adam Cimber and Brad Hand

Padres receive: Francisco Mejia

July 18: Manny Machado to Dodgers

Photo Credit: AP / Michael Dwyer

Orioles receive: Rylan Bannon (minors), Yusniel Diaz (minors), Dean Kremer (minors), Zach Pop (minors) and Breyvic Valera

Dodgers receive: Manny Machado

