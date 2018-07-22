MLB trade deadline tracker

A look at the trades that have been made official in Major League Baseball ahead of the July 31 non-waiver deadline.
July 21: Jeurys Familia to Athletics
Mets receive: William Toffey (minors), Bobby Wahl and international bonus slot money
Athletics receive: Jeurys Familia
July 19: Jesse Chavez to Cubs
Cubs receive: Jesse Chavez
Rangers receive: Tyler Thomas (minors)
July 19: Brad Hand to Indians
Indians receive: Adam Cimber and Brad Hand
Padres receive: Francisco Mejia
July 18: Manny Machado to Dodgers
Orioles receive: Rylan Bannon (minors), Yusniel Diaz (minors), Dean Kremer (minors), Zach Pop (minors) and Breyvic Valera
Dodgers receive: Manny Machado
