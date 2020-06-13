TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
SEARCH
66° Good Evening
SportsBaseball

Turner, MLB agree to renew deal through 2028, report says

ST PETERSBURG, FL - OCTOBER 18: TBS cameras

ST PETERSBURG, FL - OCTOBER 18: TBS cameras during game six of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2008 MLB playoffs on October 18, 2008 at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Major League Baseball and Turner Sports are close to an agreement to renew their rights deal through 2028 at an average annual increase of 40 percent, Sports Business Journal reported on Saturday.

SBJ reported that Turner pays an average of $325 million per year under an eight-year deal that expires after 2021; the new deal would average $470 million and expire around the same time as Fox’s contract with MLB.

Turner will continue to show one League Championship Series, two Division Series and one wild-card game. Fox carries the other LCS and World Series. In the regular season, Turner’s current Sunday afternoon game will move to a weeknight, SBJ said.

The deal comes as MLB and its players union continue to haggle over terms for a 2020 season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, and certain to be played without any gate revenue from fans. The financial logic of playing at all this season rests in revenue still coming in from national and local television contracts.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony MLBPA head: 'It's time to get back to work. Tell us when and where'
Yankees' Damon Oppenheimer, who scouted and signed Aaron Yankees more than ready to sign some undrafted free agents
Patchogue-Medford's Marcus Stroman pitches against Ward Melville on Looking back at 10 of LI's most memorable HS baseball games
Brodie Van Wagenen and Mets will now pitch Undrafted free agency a whole new ballgame for Mets
Oliver Wahlstrom #26 of the Islanders skates with Isles prospects Wahlstrom, Bellows, Koivula made steady progress in AHL
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks at the National Lennon: MLB's labor-management war is only beginning
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search