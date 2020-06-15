The slow, angsty pseudo-negotiations between MLB and the Players Association took another wild turn Monday when commissioner Rob Manfred took back his guarantee — which was only five days old — that there would be a baseball season.

Last Wednesday, Manfred said “unequivocally we are going to play Major League Baseball this year,” adding that his confidence in that was “100%.”

But on Monday, in an interview with ESPN for a show about the return of sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Manfred offered a sudden turnabout.

“I'm not confident,” Manfred said about the existence of a 2020 season. “I think there's real risk, and as long as there's no dialogue, that real risk is gonna continue.”

Manfred said the owners still want to have a season and seemed to pin the lessened confidence on the players.

“The owners are a hundred percent committed to getting baseball back on the field," Manfred said. "Unfortunately, I can't tell you that I'm a hundred percent certain that's gonna happen."

Further, MLB told the Players Association on Monday that the season would be canceled unless the players waive their right to file a grievance, a source said.

There hasn’t been any dialogue the past couple of days because on Saturday the Players Association declined MLB’s latest proposal for a 72-game season at 70% of players’ prorated salaries (and up to 83% if the postseason is played). The union has held to its desire for no extra pay cuts beyond prorated pay.

In a statement released shortly thereafter, union executive director Tony Clark seemed to walk away from the virtual negotiating table.

“It unfortunately appears that further dialogue with the league would be futile,” Clark said. “It’s time to get back to work. Tell us when and where.”

Manfred said he is aware of what the ugly, public nature of these restart talks is doing to the public perception of the national pastime.

"It's just a disaster for our game, absolutely no question about it. It shouldn't be happening, and it's important that we find a way to get past it and get the game back on the field for the benefit of our fans," he said.