An on-time start to spring training is approaching impossibility after MLB and the MLB Players Association made minimal progress during their latest round of labor negotiations Tuesday.

During a 90-minute meeting at the league’s Manhattan offices, the sides had "heated" conversation and the MLBPA made mild concessions in its latest economic proposals, according to multiple national reports.

Spring training, which has not been pushed back officially, is scheduled to begin around Feb. 15. MLB and the players’ union would need to settle on a new collective bargaining agreement within the next week or so for that to actually happen.

As the sport’s work stoppage enters its third month — owners locked out the players on Dec. 2, upon the expiration of the previous CBA — the sides have found little common ground, with no development suggesting the lockout is close to ending.

The MLBPA reportedly made concessions in at least two areas Tuesday: a lowering of the proposed bonus pool for pre-arbitration players from $105 million to $100 million (still far from MLB’s desired $10 million), as well as reducing the number of players impacted by rules that would fight against service time manipulation.

Both ideas are about getting more money to the less experienced players, which has been a major sticking point for the MLBPA. In recent years, as teams have hesitated to pay mid-tier free agents and the average major-league salary has decreased, younger players have contributed more production than usual while still making the minimum salary ($570,500 in 2021) or close to it.

MLB and the union will meet again Wednesday to discuss non-core economic issues, according to USA Today.

A delayed start to spring training would not necessarily mean a delayed start to the regular season. Opening Day is slated for March 31. If the lockout is lifted and players report to camp by the end of February, they would have more than four weeks of preparation.

For reference, prior to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, preseason camps lasted about 23 days.