On deadline day, MLB labor talks in extra innings

As night fell on the 89th day of the MLB-imposed lockout Monday, the MLB-imposed deadline to agree to a new labor contract and save the on-time start of the season, there was no such agreement.

But MLB hadn’t followed through — yet — on its threat to cancel games, either.

Players Association and MLB officials remained engaged in collective bargaining agreement negotiations well after sundown in Jupiter, Florida, with commissioner Rob Manfred telling reporters gathered outside Roger Dean Stadium shortly after 6 p.m.: "We’re working on it."

That those involved hadn’t stormed off, as they did Saturday, was a good sign. But it wasn’t clear how close they were to compromising on key issues, including the competitive-balance tax, size of the playoff field, bonuses for pre-arbitration players and minimum salaries.

The eighth consecutive day of negotiations began at 10 a.m., three hours earlier than most of the preceding days. There were at least five bargaining sessions — separated by the sides meeting among themselves — between MLB’s contingent, led by deputy commissioner Dan Halem, and a group from the players’ union, led by executive director Tony Clark and chief negotiator Bruce Meyer.

Manfred, who mostly has not been present in person during these talks, attended two of those meetings.

Throughout the day, players used social media to weigh in — sometimes lightheartedly, sometimes less so — as their sport flirted with indefinitely pushing back the start of its season.

The Phillies’ Bryce Harper, the reigning NL MVP, posted on Instagram an edited photo of him wearing a Yomiuri Giants uniform with the message: "Aye @yomiuri.giants you up? Got some time to kill. I know you got [agent Scott Boras’] number. Let’s talk."

Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo posted screenshots of his LinkedIn account — which really exists — with the comment, "I’m new here @LinkedIn." Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was among the players giving props to Derek Jeter on the day he abruptly quit as Marlins CEO, writing "#Re2pect" on Instagram. Mets pitcher Drew Smith, in a tweet, referred to Manfred as "little Robbie" and added a clown emoji.

"Players are used to their ‘threats,’" Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon wrote in a tweet, referring to MLB. "Owners actions have made it clear all along that they have a set # of games where they still make profits/get TV money. They don’t want to play. It’s sad that these are the guys who drive the direction and ‘future’ of our amazing sport."

Atlanta pitcher Tyler Matzek tweeted: "Owners should consider putting a runner on second to end the lockout."

The marathon day of talks reportedly began with MLB suggesting it was willing to miss a month of games.

The details of the points of contention are dense, but here is a look at where MLB and the Players Association stand on a few issues, according to sources and various reports, based on the most recent available information:

* Competitive-balance tax: MLB suggests a first luxury-tax threshold of $214 million, $215M, $216M, $218M and $222M over a five-year collective bargaining agreement. It also wants tax rates of 45% for the first threshold, 62% for the second and 95% for the third, all of which are far more severe than in the previous CBA.

The Players Association wants the luxury tax to start at $245M and grow to $275M by year five, with tax rates starting at 20%, same as recent years.

* Playoff field: MLB badly wants a 14-team playoff field. The PA is willing to agree to expanded playoffs but has held firm at 12 teams, up from last season's 10.

This is a big deal for MLB because it already has sold to ESPN the broadcasting rights for the first round of the expanded playoffs. That deal is worth $100 million per year.

* Pre-arbitration bonus pool: The PA wants the top 150 pre-arbitration players to get $115 million in bonuses. MLB is at $20 million for 30 players.