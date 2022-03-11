TODAY'S PAPER
Unvaccinated baseball players won't get paid for missed games in Toronto

George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays salutes the crowd after defeating the Baltimore Orioles in their game at the Rogers Centre on October 3, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.  Credit: Getty Images/Mark Blinch

By David Lennon david.lennon@newsday.com @DPLennon
When the Yankees travel to Toronto for a May 2 series against the Blue Jays, they could be doing so without unvaccinated players and employees.

Canada currently has a vaccine mandate in order to cross its borders, and Major League Baseball’s new collective bargaining agreement -- completed Thursday night -- requires unvaccinated players to be placed on a restricted list in this scenario, without being paid or accruing service time.

The Yankees did reach the 85% threshold for vaccinations last season, allowing for eased restrictions, according to MLB’s COVID-19 protocols. But there were a number of players who did not get the vaccine, and it is unclear if their status has changed this offseason.

Sportsnet reported that a "few teams" took "serious issue" with this element of the CBA, and the Players Association didn’t present any alternatives Friday when asked about the ruling.

"It’s a concern," union chief Tony Clark said. "I think as everyone knows, we appreciate and respect the decisions that are made, particularly in regard to player health and community health. But that is an issue, as one in the pandemic itself that we’re navigating domestically that we’re going to continue to have to try to work through here."

As for the Mets and Yankees at home in New York, where there also exists a vaccine mandate for employees in the private sector, MLB believes unvaccinated players will be eligible, according to a source, though there is some time for the city to lift that restriction as well. The Yankees will be the first to open the season in New York on April 7. The Mets, who failed to reach the 85% vaccination threshold last season, don’t return to Citi Field until April 15.

David Lennon

David Lennon is an award-winning columnist, a voter for baseball's Hall of Fame and has covered six no-hitters, including two perfect games.

