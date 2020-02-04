BOSTON — The Red Sox have agreed to trade 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, packaging the star outfielder with left-hander David Price in a salary dump that is expected to save Boston tens of millions of dollars, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the trade had not been announced. All the deals are subject to medical reviews.

The Dodgers are sending outfielder Alex Verdugo back to the Red Sox, the person said. The deal also involves the Minnesota Twins, who are getting right-hander Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers and sending pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston, according to reports by The Athletic and other outlets.

Los Angeles will also get cash from Boston to offset some of the $123 million owed to Betts and Price, according to reports.

In a separate deal, the Dodgers are sending Joc Pederson to the Angels for infielder Luis Rengifo, according to reports.

Unable to sign Betts to a long-term deal, Boston decided to move him now rather than let the four-time All-Star leave as a free agent after the 2020 season. He will earn $27 million this season and has expressed eagerness to test the market.

The deal comes 100 years after Boston infamously sold Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees on Dec. 26, 1919.

Betts has a career .301 average and .893 on-base-plus-slugging percentage with 139 homers, 470 RBIs, 229 doubles, 613 runs, 126 stolen bases, 464 strikeouts and 371 walks in six seasons.

Price, 34, is a five-time All-Star and won the AL Cy Young Award in 2012 with Tampa Bay. He is 150-80 in his career, with a 3.31 ERA. In four years with the Red Sox, he is 46-24 with a 3.84 ERA. He was 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 2019.

Verdugo, 23, slashed .294/.342/.475, with 12 homers and 44 RBIs in 106 games with the Dodgers last season. He can play all three outfield positions.

Graterol, 21, went 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA in only 9 2/3 innings for the Twins in 2019.

Betts will team with third baseman Justin Turner to give the Dodgers two righthanded sluggers to complement their array of premier lefthanded batters that includes Cody Bellinger, the National League MVP, Max Muncy and Corey Seager.

Pederson hit a career-high 36 home runs last season and will make either $9.5 million or $7.75 million in his last year of arbitration, depending on an arbitrator’s decision.