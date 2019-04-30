Rick Porcello pitched eight shutout innings and struck out a season-high eight as the host Boston Red Sox beat the Oakland A’s, 5-1, on Tuesday night.

Porcello (2-3) allowed only two hits and walked two while winning his second straight start. He also became the first starter to go past the seventh inning for the World Series champion Red Sox in a rough opening month of the season.

Mookie Betts and Mitch Moreland homered for Boston and the Red Sox won for the fourth time in six games.

Tyler Thornburg pitched the ninth and lost the shutout when Robbie Grossman hit a leadoff homer.

Padres 4, Braves 3: Franmil Reyes homered twice and drove in three runs, Eric Hosmer also went deep and rookie Chris Paddack turned in another impressive start for visiting San Diego.

Paddack (2-1) went six innings, surrendering only a two-out, two-run single to Matt Joyce in the second. In the first six starts of his career, Paddack has yet to surrender more than three runs while posting an ERA of 1.91.

Julio Teheran (2-4) became the ninth pitcher in Atlanta franchise history to start 200 games.

Indians 7, Marlins 4: Carlos Gonzalez hit a tiebreaking three-run homer, only his second extra-base hit of the season. Trevor Bauer (4-1) overcame a slow start to pitch seven innings. He allowed four runs and struck out 10. Carlos Santana hit his second homer in as many games and his third of the year for the Indians, and also had an RBI single. Curtis Granderson hit his fourth homer for the host Marlins, who lost their fourth game in a row and have the worst record in the majors.

Mead new president of HOF

Longtime Los Angeles Angels media relations director Tim Mead has been appointed president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Mead, 61, has spent 40 years working in baseball, all with the Angels. He has been their vice president of communications the past 22 years.

“I am both humbled and excited about the opportunity to join the dedicated and amazing staff in Cooperstown,” Mead said in a statement Tuesday. “The Angels have meant everything to my family and me. My gratitude and respect to those I have worked with and for can never be totally conveyed.”

Mead becomes the seventh president in the 80-year history of the organization and will succeed Jeff Idelson, who announced in February he would retire after the Hall of Fame induction ceremony in July.

In his most recent position with the Angels, Mead oversaw the team’s media relations, publicity and broadcasting operations. Before that, he served as Angels’ assistant general manager from 1994-97.

Rendon to injured list

Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon is finally heading to the injured list with a bruised left elbow after sitting out seven of Washington’s past eight games.

Rendon joins two other members of the team’s starting infield on the IL: first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and shortstop Trea Turner.

Lefty reliever Dan Jennings’ contract was selected from Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday so he could replace Rendon on the roster before Washington’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Nationals also designated righthander Austin Adams for assignment.

Rendon, batting .356, with six homers and 18 RBIs, was hit by a pitch on his elbow during an April 20 game against Miami, ending a 17-game hitting streak.