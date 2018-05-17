Take a look at the 25 second basemen who have hit the most home runs in MLB history.
(Stats accurate as of May 17, 2018.)
Jeff Kent
1992-2008
Mets, Giants, Astros, Dodgers
Home runs: 377
Kent averaged 29 home runs per season in his five-year stint with the Giants from 1997-2002. He was named NL MVP in 2000.
Robinson Cano
2005-present
Yankees, Mariners
Home runs: 305
After failing to eclipse the 20 home run mark in his first four seasons, Cano hit at least 25 from 2009-13.
Rogers Hornsby
1915-37
Cardinals, Giants, Cubs
Home runs: 301
Hornsby hit a career-high 42 home runs for the Cardinals in 1922 which doubled his total from the previous season.
Craig Biggio
1988-2007
Astros
Home runs: 291
Biggio hit a career-high 26 home runs in 2005 -- the only season that he hit over 24 gopher balls.
Ryne Sandberg
1981-97
Phillies, Cubs
Home runs: 282
Ryno averaged 30 homers per season from 1989-92.
Joe Morgan
1963-84
Astros, Reds, Giants, Phillies, Athletics
Home runs: 268
Morgan hit a career-high 26 home runs for the Reds in 1973 -- the first time he'd hit more than 16 in his career.
Chase Utley
2003-present
Phillies, Dodgers
Home runs: 259
Utley averaged 29 home runs and 101 RBI per season from 2005-09.
Joe Gordon
1938-50
Yankees, Indians
Home runs: 253
"Flash" Gordon averaged 23 home runs per season during his 13-year major league career.
Bret Boone
1992-2005
Mariners, Reds, Braves, Padres, Twins
Home runs: 252
In 2001, Boone had career-highs with 37 home runs and 141 RBIs for the Mariners. He finished third in AL MVP voting.
Lou Whitaker
1977-95
Tigers
Home runs: 244
Whitaker broke out with 15 home runs in 1982 after hitting just 12 in the previous four seasons combined.
Ian Kinsler
2006-present
Rangers, Tigers, Angels
Home runs: 236
Kinsler had two 30-home run seasons in 2009 and 2011.
Dan Uggla
2006-2015
Marlins, Braves, Giants, Nationals
Home runs: 235
Uggla averaged 32 home runs per season his first five seasons.
Bobby Grich
1970-86
Orioles, Angels
Home runs: 224
In 1979, Grich, left, hit 30 home runs for the Angels after hitting just six the previous season.
Bobby Doerr
1937-51
Red Sox
Home runs: 223
In Doerr's first full season in 1938, he hit just five home runs. He'd go on to average 16 home runs per season without hitting under 12 for the rest of his career.
Roberto Alomar
1988-2004
Padres, Blue Jays, Orioles, Indians, Mets, White Sox, Diamondbacks
Home runs: 210
Alomar hit just 13 home runs in two seasons with the Mets from 2002-03.
Brandon Phillips
2002-present
Indians, Reds, Braves, Angels
Home runs: 210
Phillips hit at least 17 home runs every season from 2006-13.
Dick McAuliffe
1960-75
Tigers, Red Sox
Home runs: 197
McAuliffe hit 84 home runs with the Tigers from 1964-67 -- the best stretch of his career.
Ray Durham
1995-2008
White Sox, Giants, Brewers
Home runs: 192
Durham eclipsed the 20 home run mark just twice in his career. He hit 20 in 2001 and 26 in 2006.
Charlie Gehringer
1922-44
Tigers
Home runs:184
"The Mechanical Man" drove in 100-plus RBI in seven seasons and had 146 career triples.
Tony Lazzeri
1926-39
Yankees, Dodgers, Cubs, Giants
Home runs: 178
Lazzeri hit 169 home runs in 12 seasons with the Yankees.
Damion Easley
1992-2008
Angels, Tigers, Rays, Marlins, Diamondbacks, Mets
Home runs: 163
Easley hit 20-plus homers in three straight seasons for the Tigers from 1997-99.
Juan Samuel
1988-98
Phillies, Mets, Dodgers, Royals, Reds, Tigers, Blue Jays
Home runs: 161
Samuel hit a career-high 28 homers for the Phillies in 1987 -- the lone season he eclipsed 20 HR in his career.
Rickie Weeks
2003-2017
Brewers, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Rays
Home runs: 161
Weeks hit at least 20 home runs from 2010-12.
Frank White
1973-90
Royals
Home runs: 160
White hit a career-high 22 homers in back-to-back seasons in 1985 and 1986.
Brian Dozier
2012-present
Twins
Home runs: 158
Dozier has led all second basemen in home runs from 2014-17.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.