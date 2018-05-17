Take a look at the 25 second basemen who have hit the most home runs in MLB history.

(Stats accurate as of May 17, 2018.)

Jeff Kent 1992-2008

Mets, Giants, Astros, Dodgers

Home runs: 377

Kent averaged 29 home runs per season in his five-year stint with the Giants from 1997-2002. He was named NL MVP in 2000.

Robinson Cano 2005-present

Yankees, Mariners

Home runs: 305

After failing to eclipse the 20 home run mark in his first four seasons, Cano hit at least 25 from 2009-13.

Rogers Hornsby 1915-37

Cardinals, Giants, Cubs

Home runs: 301

Hornsby hit a career-high 42 home runs for the Cardinals in 1922 which doubled his total from the previous season.

Craig Biggio 1988-2007

Astros

Home runs: 291

Biggio hit a career-high 26 home runs in 2005 -- the only season that he hit over 24 gopher balls.

Ryne Sandberg 1981-97

Phillies, Cubs

Home runs: 282

Ryno averaged 30 homers per season from 1989-92.

Joe Morgan 1963-84

Astros, Reds, Giants, Phillies, Athletics

Home runs: 268

Morgan hit a career-high 26 home runs for the Reds in 1973 -- the first time he'd hit more than 16 in his career.

Chase Utley 2003-present

Phillies, Dodgers

Home runs: 259

Utley averaged 29 home runs and 101 RBI per season from 2005-09.

Joe Gordon 1938-50

Yankees, Indians

Home runs: 253

"Flash" Gordon averaged 23 home runs per season during his 13-year major league career.

Bret Boone 1992-2005

Mariners, Reds, Braves, Padres, Twins

Home runs: 252

In 2001, Boone had career-highs with 37 home runs and 141 RBIs for the Mariners. He finished third in AL MVP voting.



Lou Whitaker 1977-95

Tigers

Home runs: 244

Whitaker broke out with 15 home runs in 1982 after hitting just 12 in the previous four seasons combined.



Ian Kinsler 2006-present

Rangers, Tigers, Angels

Home runs: 236

Kinsler had two 30-home run seasons in 2009 and 2011.

Dan Uggla 2006-2015

Marlins, Braves, Giants, Nationals

Home runs: 235

Uggla averaged 32 home runs per season his first five seasons.



Bobby Grich 1970-86

Orioles, Angels

Home runs: 224

In 1979, Grich, left, hit 30 home runs for the Angels after hitting just six the previous season.

Bobby Doerr 1937-51

Red Sox

Home runs: 223

In Doerr's first full season in 1938, he hit just five home runs. He'd go on to average 16 home runs per season without hitting under 12 for the rest of his career.

Roberto Alomar 1988-2004

Padres, Blue Jays, Orioles, Indians, Mets, White Sox, Diamondbacks

Home runs: 210

Alomar hit just 13 home runs in two seasons with the Mets from 2002-03.

Brandon Phillips 2002-present

Indians, Reds, Braves, Angels

Home runs: 210

Phillips hit at least 17 home runs every season from 2006-13.

Dick McAuliffe 1960-75

Tigers, Red Sox

Home runs: 197

McAuliffe hit 84 home runs with the Tigers from 1964-67 -- the best stretch of his career.

Ray Durham 1995-2008

White Sox, Giants, Brewers

Home runs: 192

Durham eclipsed the 20 home run mark just twice in his career. He hit 20 in 2001 and 26 in 2006.

Charlie Gehringer 1922-44

Tigers

Home runs:184

"The Mechanical Man" drove in 100-plus RBI in seven seasons and had 146 career triples.

Tony Lazzeri 1926-39

Yankees, Dodgers, Cubs, Giants

Home runs: 178

Lazzeri hit 169 home runs in 12 seasons with the Yankees.

Damion Easley 1992-2008

Angels, Tigers, Rays, Marlins, Diamondbacks, Mets

Home runs: 163

Easley hit 20-plus homers in three straight seasons for the Tigers from 1997-99.

Juan Samuel 1988-98

Phillies, Mets, Dodgers, Royals, Reds, Tigers, Blue Jays

Home runs: 161

Samuel hit a career-high 28 homers for the Phillies in 1987 -- the lone season he eclipsed 20 HR in his career.

Rickie Weeks 2003-2017

Brewers, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Rays

Home runs: 161

Weeks hit at least 20 home runs from 2010-12.

Frank White 1973-90

Royals

Home runs: 160

White hit a career-high 22 homers in back-to-back seasons in 1985 and 1986.