SportsBaseball

Yankees lead way as favorite team among New York City baseball fans, poll shows

Fans cheer during Game 5 of the ALCS

Fans cheer during Game 5 of the ALCS between the Yankees and Astros at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 18, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
More than half of baseball fans in the five boroughs of New York City identify the Yankees as their favorite team, by 53 percent to 34 for the Mets and 3 for the Red Sox, followed by others, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released on Monday.

Polls measuring New York sports affinity tend to be influenced by which team is perceived to be better at any given time, and the preseason hype surrounding the Yankees clearly helped them dominate the poll, which was taken from March 22-27 among 1,230 adults.

Among the 41 percent who said they were very or somewhat interested in baseball, the Yankees won over the Mets by margins of 45-40 in Queens, 47-36 in Manhattan, 52-35 in Brooklyn, 61-36 in Staten Island and 73-16 in the Bronx, the Yankees’ home borough.

The Yankees were preferred 50-36 among women and 56-32 among men.

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

