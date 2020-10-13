TODAY'S PAPER
Sports

NLCS: Atlanta holds on to beat Dodgers, take 2-0 series lead

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrates his two-run

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrates his two-run home run with third base coach Ron Washington against the Dodgers during the fourth inning in Game 2 Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

By The Associated Press
Print

ARLINGTON, Texas— Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies homered again, rookie Ian Anderson extended his postseason scoreless streak in an abbreviated start and Atlanta just held on for an 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series.

Freeman put Atlanta ahead to stay with a two-run homer in the fourth off rookie Tony Gonsolin, who filled in after three-time NL Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw was scratched because of back spasms. Freeman added an RBI single as part of a four-run outburst an inning later.

Albies homered in the ninth for the second night in a row, and for the second time in a row the ball was caught in the bullpen by closer Mark Melancon. That solo shot proved huge for Atlanta, which led 7-0 but near squandered the lead as the Dodgers scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth.

Melacon came on with two outs after Corey Seager's RBI double and Max Muncy's two-run homer. Albies made a fielding error on Will Smith's grounder to second, and reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger hit an RBI triple. AJ Pollock then hit a game-ending groundout to end a 4-hour, 12-minute game.

Atlanta became just the fourth team in major league history to begin a postseason 7-0. Atlanta has outscored opponents 37-12.

Game 3 is Wednesday night, with 24-year-old playoff veteran Julio Urías pitching for the Dodgers against Kyle Wright, another rookie right-hander for Atlanta. There have been 14 teams take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven NLCS, and all have gone on to win the pennant.

By The Associated Press

