New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Wednesday the city will look to "peel back" the private-sector mandate that prohibits unvaccinated Mets and Yankees from playing at home this season. He added that the change will not be beholden to the Major League Baseball schedule.

The private-sector mandate, which went into effect on Dec. 27, is the same rule barring Kyrie Irving from playing with the Nets at Barclays Center. A spokesperson from the mayor’s office Tuesday confirmed this also applied to unvaccinated Mets and Yankees.

Neither the Mets nor the Yankees have revealed how many players are not vaccinated. On Monday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, "We still have a few guys, at least, that aren’t vaccinated,"

The Yankees' home opener is April 7, and the Mets have their first game at Citi Field on April 15. Unvaccinated visiting athletes can play in city stadiums because the mandate applies to employers based in New York City.

"I think it was unfair for the city to state that players who come from outside the city — they're not vaccinated — can play, and those who are on New York City's sports teams are not allowed to play," Adams said at a news conference at the NYPD academy in College Point. "We're going to peel back, like we did with the Key2NYC, like we did with children, and we'll continue to do so. But I'm not going to be rushed in based on a season schedule. I'm going to do this right for the people of this city, and I'm not focusing on one individual. I'm focusing on 9 million people."

Adams repealed Key2NYC — the mandate that stated that all individuals entering restaurants, indoor entertainment venues and gyms must be vaccinated — on March 7. Baseball was not under those restrictions last season because the game is played outdoors (it still applied to Irving, though, because he plays in an indoor arena).

Adams said he would consult with experts to see if playing outdoors mitigated risk enough to consider a revision to the mandate. As of now, the mandate applies to all those who perform "in-person work or interact with the public," and a workplace is defined as any location where someone works with another person, regardless of whether it is indoors or outdoors. Baseball players, though, still interact with coaches, clubhouse personnel and media in indoor spaces.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"It's a valid question — we are outdoors," Adams said. "There are so many different moving pieces of COVID. You know, COVID is not this one-size-fits-all, and if you're not wise enough to pivot and shift based on what you are facing, then you're making a big mistake. I'm going to pivot and shift. I'm not going to be rigid."

He said he would also be in contact with Major League Baseball which, up until late last week, believed unvaccinated Mets and Yankees would be allowed to play at home.

"How do we come to a solution here? That's my goal," Adams said. "My goal is to come to a solution that we're safe, we're able to get our economy back up and operating and don't damage the progress we have made."

Adams added that, with Opening Day about three weeks away, there was time to evaluate various factors. His focus, he said, was avoiding the risk of another city-wide shutdown. He’s also said previously that it’s not fair to offer athletes a special exemption when other workers have gotten vaccinated under penalty of losing their jobs. Over 1,400 public-sector workers were fired last month after deciding not to get vaccinated; it’s unclear how many private-sector workers have been fired.

"They didn't have to cancel their season, because we had mandates in place," Adams said of New York’s baseball teams. "We're here, while schools are open, where businesses are open. Our city is not being closed down. Our hospitals are not being overrun. This is why we're here. And so I'm not looking at one person. I'm looking at my city not closing down again, not having to deal with this crisis again."