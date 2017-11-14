Oldest living baseball hall of famers

With the passing of 99-year-old Bobby Doerr on Tuesday, Red Schoendienst became the oldest living member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. A look at Red and his Cooperstown contemporaries:

RED SCHOENDIENST (94)

Born: Feb. 2, 1923

Position: Shortstop, manager

Primary teams: Cardinals, Braves

10-time all-star

Inducted 1989

TOMMY LASORDA (90)

Born: Sept. 22, 1927

Primary team: Dodgers

Position: manager

Inducted 1997

WHITEY FORD (89)

Born: Oct. 21, 1928

Team: Yankees

Position: LHP

10-time all-star

Inducted 1974

DOUG HARVEY (87)

Born: March 13, 1930

Umpire

Inducted: 2010

WILLIE MAYS (86)

Born: May 6, 1931

Teams: Giants, Mets

Position: CF

24-time all-star

Inducted 1979

WHITEY HERZOG (86)

Born: Nov. 9, 1931

Primary teams: Cardinals, Royals

Position: manager

Inducted: 2010

HANK AARON (83)

Born: Feb. 5, 1934

Teams: Braves, Brewers

Position: OF

25-time all-star

Inducted 1982

BUD SELIG (83)

Born: July 30, 1934

Commissioner

He was the longtime owner of the Milwaukee Brewers

Inducted 2017

AL KALINE (82)

Born: Dec. 19, 1934

Team: Tigers

Position: OF

18-time all-star

Inducted 1980

FRANK ROBINSON (82)

Born: Aug 31, 1935

Teams: Reds, Orioles

Position: OF

He was MLB’s first African-American manager

14-time all-star

Inducted 1982

BOB GIBSON (82)

Born: Nov. 9, 1933

Team: Cardinals

Position: RHP

9-time all-star

Inducted 1981