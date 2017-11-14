Oldest living baseball hall of famers

With the passing of 99-year-old Bobby Doerr on Tuesday, Red Schoendienst became the oldest living member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. A look at Red and his Cooperstown contemporaries:
RED SCHOENDIENST (94)
Born: Feb. 2, 1923
Position: Shortstop, manager
Primary teams: Cardinals, Braves
10-time all-star
Inducted 1989
TOMMY LASORDA (90)
Born: Sept. 22, 1927
Primary team: Dodgers
Position: manager
Inducted 1997
WHITEY FORD (89)
Born: Oct. 21, 1928
Team: Yankees
Position: LHP
10-time all-star
Inducted 1974
DOUG HARVEY (87)
Born: March 13, 1930
Umpire
Inducted: 2010
WILLIE MAYS (86)
Born: May 6, 1931
Teams: Giants, Mets
Position: CF
24-time all-star
Inducted 1979
WHITEY HERZOG (86)
Born: Nov. 9, 1931
Primary teams: Cardinals, Royals
Position: manager
Inducted: 2010
HANK AARON (83)
Born: Feb. 5, 1934
Teams: Braves, Brewers
Position: OF
25-time all-star
Inducted 1982
BUD SELIG (83)
Born: July 30, 1934
Commissioner
He was the longtime owner of the Milwaukee Brewers
Inducted 2017
AL KALINE (82)
Born: Dec. 19, 1934
Team: Tigers
Position: OF
18-time all-star
Inducted 1980
FRANK ROBINSON (82)
Born: Aug 31, 1935
Teams: Reds, Orioles
Position: OF
He was MLB’s first African-American manager
14-time all-star
Inducted 1982
BOB GIBSON (82)
Born: Nov. 9, 1933
Team: Cardinals
Position: RHP
9-time all-star
Inducted 1981