This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 42° Good Afternoon
Overcast 42° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseball

Oldest living baseball hall of famers

By Norm Cohen  norm.cohen@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

With the passing of 99-year-old Bobby Doerr on Tuesday, Red Schoendienst became the oldest living member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame. A look at Red and his Cooperstown contemporaries:

RED SCHOENDIENST (94)

Born: Feb. 2, 1923

Position: Shortstop, manager

Primary teams: Cardinals, Braves

10-time all-star

Inducted 1989

TOMMY LASORDA (90)

Born: Sept. 22, 1927

Primary team: Dodgers

Position: manager

Inducted 1997

WHITEY FORD (89)

Born: Oct. 21, 1928

Team: Yankees

Position: LHP

10-time all-star

Inducted 1974

DOUG HARVEY (87)

Born: March 13, 1930

Umpire

Inducted: 2010

WILLIE MAYS (86)

Born: May 6, 1931

Teams: Giants, Mets

Position: CF

24-time all-star

Inducted 1979

WHITEY HERZOG (86)

Born: Nov. 9, 1931

Primary teams: Cardinals, Royals

Position: manager

Inducted: 2010

HANK AARON (83)

Born: Feb. 5, 1934

Teams: Braves, Brewers

Position: OF

25-time all-star

Inducted 1982

BUD SELIG (83)

Born: July 30, 1934

Commissioner

He was the longtime owner of the Milwaukee Brewers

Inducted 2017

AL KALINE (82)

Born: Dec. 19, 1934

Team: Tigers

Position: OF

18-time all-star

Inducted 1980

FRANK ROBINSON (82)

Born: Aug 31, 1935

Teams: Reds, Orioles

Position: OF

He was MLB’s first African-American manager

14-time all-star

Inducted 1982

BOB GIBSON (82)

Born: Nov. 9, 1933

Team: Cardinals

Position: RHP

9-time all-star

Inducted 1981

By Norm Cohen  norm.cohen@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Shavonte Zellous #1 of the Liberty handles the MSG puts WNBA’s Liberty up for sale
Tyrone Crawford of the Dallas Cowboys sacks Eli Can this Giants season get worse? Yep!
Josh McCown  reacts after a touchdown in the Jets’ QB coach supports McCown as starter
On Monday Nov. 13, 2017 at a celebrity Aaron Hicks says Yanks' future is bright
Mets first baseman Dominic Smith said he is Mets' Smith excited for clubhouse change
LeBron James of the Cavaliers said he didn't Barker: Tricky LeBron got into Knicks’ heads