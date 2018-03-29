Opening Day around MLB 2018

Scenes from opening day around MLB on March 29, 2018.

A general view as F-18's perform a flyover prior to the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium on March 29, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels is congratulated by Mike Trout #27 after Ohtani got his first Major League hit on Opening Day at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on March 29, 2018 in Oakland, California.

James Shields #33 of the Chicago White Sox pitches during the 1st inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium on March 29, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Aaron Altherr #23 and J.P. Crawford #2 of the Philadelphia Phillies react after scoring on a two-RBI single hit by Andrew Knapp #15 in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on March 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ throws against the Yankees during the first-inning in Toronto on March 29, 2018.

Eduardo Nunez #36 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates an inside the park home run in the second inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Opening Day at Tropicana Field on March 29, 2018 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Starting pitcher Dylan Bundy #37 of the Baltimore Orioles works the first inning against the Minnesota Twins in their Opening Day game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on March 29, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Fans walk in The Battery Atlanta prior to Opening Day at SunTrust Park between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies on March 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Yadier Molina #4 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on in the ninth inning against the Mets on Opening Day at Citi Field on March 29, 2018.

George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros celebrates after a home run in the first inning of the Opening Day baseball game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on March 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Fans cheer after the playing of the National Anthem before the Opening Day baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on March 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates a home run in the dugout in the second inning during Opening Day against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on March 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida.

Jose Urena #62 of the Miami Marlins throws the opening pitch of the season in the first inning during Opening Day against the Chicago Cubs at Marlins Park on March 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida.

A view of the official opening day logo before Opening Day between the Miami Marlins and the Chicago Cubs at Marlins Park on March 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida.

Carlos Martinez #18 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches in the second inning against the Mets on Opening Day at Citi Field on March 29, 2018 in Flushing, New York.