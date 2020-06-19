Turns out, baseball needs to make room for the coronavirus at the bargaining table during the ongoing talks to restart the season. Five weeks into these bitter negotiations, and the clock ticking on a resolution, the Phillies and Blue Jays shut down their spring-training facilities Friday because of COVID-19 concerns as cases throughout Florida continue to skyrocket.

The Phillies announced that five players and three staffers tested positive this week, with another 32 members of the organization -- 20 players and 12 staff -- still waiting on test results. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that some family members also tested positive for COVID-19, but they were not included in the team’s official count.

“The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority,” Phillies managing partner John Middleton said in a statement. “And as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected.”

The Blue Jays, whose Dunedin facility is roughly five miles from the Phillies’ site in Clearwater, sent one player to be tested after he exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, according to ESPN, and immediately shut down operations. According to ESPN, the player is a pitcher who recently spent time with Phillies' minor-leaguers.

Major League Baseball is still negotiating with the Players Association, so an official start date for the season has yet to be decided. But many teams, including the Yankees and Mets, intended to use their Florida camps for spring training 2.0.

It is unclear what impact the Phillies’ outbreak will have on Major League Baseball’s return-to-play negotiations, which had stalled Friday with no immediate timetable to resume. Commissioner Rob Manfred rejected the union’s Thursday proposal, which included 70 games at full prorated salary, and momentum could be building among the owners to set their own schedule in lieu of an agreement.

As for dealing with positive COVID-19 cases, MLB’s health and safety protocols call for isolating the infected personnel, but continuing with the season, short of a significant outbreak. The sport is likely another 10 days away from the potential start date for spring training and the extent of the Phillies’ outbreak, along with the possibility of more Blue Jays’ cases, is still unknown. Both MLB and the Players Association were in the process of making the final adjustments to the 67-page operations manual, but it has to be finished, and the Phillies ended Friday’s statement on a rather ominous note.

“In terms of the implications of this outbreak on the Phillies' 2020 season, the club declines comment, believing that it is too early to know,” the club’s statement said.

Newsday’s Erik Boland reported Thursday that the Yankees may reconsider the plan to use George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, however, based on the recent COVID-19 spike statewide and could switch to the Bronx instead. The Yankees currently have a small group working out at Steinbrenner Field that includes Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, Tyler Wade, Gleyber Torres, J.A Happ and Aaron Hicks, who is almost fully recovered from Tommy John surgery.

Steinbrenner Field is roughly 16 miles from the Phillies’ spring-training site, and Tampa is developing into a hot zone for the coronavirus. The NHL’s Lightning closed down their facility after multiple players and staff tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports, with more tests for the team underway. The NFL’s Buccaneers -- whose stadium borders the Yankees’ minor-league complex and is across the street from Steinbrenner Field -- had an assistant coach test positive and put two other members of the organization under quarantine.

Many teams planned to use spring-training sites in Florida and Arizona for spring training 2.0, which would help in the scheduling of exhibition games over the third and final week. Both states, however, are experiencing dramatic spikes in COVID-19 cases, so that could force teams to train at their home ballparks instead.

Florida set another daily record Friday with 3,822 new cases, according to the state’s department of health, a significant jump from 3,207 a day earlier and doubling the record from just a week ago (1,902). Tampa mayor Jane Castor also put a mandatory mask order into effect Friday.