TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
78° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseball

5 Phillies players, 3 staffers test positive for coronavirus at Florida camp

Police tape blocks an entrance to Citizens Bank

Police tape blocks an entrance to Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies baseball team, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press
Print

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies say five players have tested positive for COVID-19 this week at the team's spring training complex in Clearwater, Florida.

The team also said Friday that three staff members at the camp have tested positive. The club didn't identify any of those affected.

Philadelphia has indefinitely closed the Clearwater camp to players, coaches and staff while medical authorities assess the situation.

The announcement came while Major League Baseball owners and players try to negotiate a deal to begin the season amid the coronavirus pandemic, including health protocols. Some players had been recently been working out at spring training sites while practicing social distancing.

The sides had hoped to have players begin testing Tuesday and then begin a second round of spring training on June 26. Most teams would likely hold those workouts at their home ballparks, rather than at their spring camps in Florida and Arizona.

“In terms of the implications of this outbreak on the Phillies’ 2020 season, the club declines comment, believing that it is too early to know,” the team said.

In a statement, managing partner John Middleton said, “The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority."

"As a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected.”

The Phillies said the first confirmed case occurred Tuesday. The club said eight staff members have tested negative for the virus, while 12 staff members and 20 players — both major leaguers and minor leaguers — living in the Clearwater area are being tested.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Dallas Mavericks Summer League head coach Jamahl Mosley Mosley will become 9th coach job interviewee for Knicks
Sean Johnson of New York City FC celebrates NYCFC's Johnson speaks about racism as Black Players Coalition of MLS formed
Rangers center Lias Andersson sets against the Bruins Andersson declines Rangers' invitation to attend training camp
Tiz The Law ridden by exercise rider Robin 2020 Belmont Stakes horse-by-horse analysis
Jets safety Jamal Adams prior to a game Source: Jets' Jamal Adams requests a trade
Jamal Adams could be pointing goodbye to Jets, Glauber: If the offer is right, trade Jamal Adams
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search