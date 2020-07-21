Of all the intriguing National League storylines, what could be better than the Big Apple turnover on Broad Street, where the Phillies acquired three of New York’s marquee names this past offseason.

Joe Girardi was arguably the managerial coup of the winter, replacing one-year flameout Gabe Kapler (now with the Giants), and it will be interesting to see how quickly his baseball intellect (and improving player-relation skills?) impacts what should be a very competitive NL East. Girardi should have help from another Bronx import, Didi Gregorius, who is coming off a season cut in half of Tommy John rehab.

And then there is Zack Wheeler, who took a few parting shots at the Mets and their, um, frugality, after signing a five-year, $118-million contract. This year’s regionalized schedule gives all three of the newest Phillies a shot at revenge, but Wheeler’s starts -- especially those in Flushing -- will be must-see TV. It almost makes you forget about Bryce Harper, the $330-million lightning rod.

And speaking of Harper, he turned out to be prophetic in his mission to bring the World Series trophy to D.C. -- a misplaced claim he made a year ago at his Phillies’ introductory news conference. The Nationals shook off a 19-31 start last season -- and rescued manager Dave Martinez from the hot seat -- with their improbable march to the title. The Nats held on to Stephen Strasburg (7 yrs, $245M) for the same contract that Anthony Rendon took to leave for the Angels.

The Mets were the reverse, losing their No. 2 starter Noah Syndergaard to TJ surgery shortly after baseball shut down in March but adding Yoenis Cespedes, whose comeback from double-heel surgery (and boar encounter) got an expected boost from the universal DH. We’re mentioning them last, but expect the deeply talented Braves to repeat as East champs. Nick Markakis opted out, but they added Marcell Ozuna and Cole Hamels to a potent roster. We’re not exactly sure what to say about the Marlins other than be safe hosting games in the country’s worst coronavirus hot zone.

Over in the Central, everybody loves the Reds, who went on a spending spree to collect Nick Castellanos, Mike Moustakas, Wade Miley and Japanese star Shogo Akiyama this offseason. Of course, Joey Votto still runs the show, but Trevor Bauer tends to generate the most attention with his tweet-storms. The Cubs enlisted one of their own in David Ross to replace Joe Maddon as manager, the Brewers are hoping to get as close to 60 games as possible with perennial MVP candidate Christian Yelich coming off a fractured kneecap and the Cardinals didn’t really do anything aside from owner Bill DeWitt Jr. claiming the franchise “isn’t very profitable.” The Cardinals are still good though, and the favorite here. There’s a rumor the Pirates still exist, but we’re waiting for proof.

Interesting winter/offseason/shutdown for the Dodgers, who traded for two-plus months of pending free agent Mookie Betts and zero David Price in 2020, as Price became of the most notable opt-outs due to COVID-19. LA remains the prohibitive favorite out West, with the Diamondbacks bolstered by new faces Madison Bumgarner and Starling Marte. Seems like a decade ago that Manny Machado signed with the Padres, and partnering up with one of the game’s brightest young stars in Fernando Tatis Jr. brings solid entertainment value to Petco Park -- if not a contender yet. The Nolan Arenado Watch continues as the Rockies' best player feuds with the front office and the Giants lost their franchise cornerstone before Opening Day when five-time All-Star Buster Posey opted out after the birth of his newly-adopted twins.

