SportsBaseball

Long Islanders in the Phillies organization: Then and now

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Kyle Young (St. Dominic), Ben Brown (Ward Melville), Logan O'Hoppe (St. John the Baptist) and Nick Fanti (Hauppauge) all are prospects in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. Here's a look at each member of the quartet now, as well as when they starred on Long Island high school baseball diamonds.

Then: Nick Fanti, Hauppauge pitcher

Baseball: Nick Fanti, Hauppauge HS on Tuesday, June
Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

Fanti, who threw back-to-back no-hitters at Hauppauge, earned the 48th Carl Yastrzemski Award as Suffolk’s top player in 2015.

Now; Nick Fanti, Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies prospect Nick Fanti poses for a
Photo Credit: AP/Brian Blanco

The 6-2, 204-pound lefty passed on attending Marist College to sign with the Phillies after he was taken in the 31st round of the June 2015 MLB amateur draft.

Then: Kyle Young, St. Dominic

Kyle Young of St. Dominic poses for a
Photo Credit: James Escher

Young, Newsday’s CHSAA Player of the Year in 2016, passed on a Hofstra scholarship when he was selected by the Phillies in the amateur draft in June of that same year.

Now: Kyle Young, Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies prospect Kyle Young poses for a
Photo Credit: AP/Brian Blanco

The 22nd-round selection currently is the 14th ranked prospect in the Phillies' farm system and is the only seven-foot player in professional baseball. 

Then: Ben Brown, Ward Melville

Ben Brown, Ward Melville, P, Sr. W as
Photo Credit: James Escher

The Ward Melville graduate in 2017 was selected in the 30th round by the Phillies.

Now: Ben Brown, Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies prospect Ben Brown poses for a
Photo Credit: AP/Brian Blanco

 Brown finished last summer with a 3-4 record and a 3.78 ERA and struck out 56 in 47.2 innings in the Gulf Coast League. He led the GCL in strikeouts.

Then: Logan O'Hoppe, St. John the Baptist

Logan O'Hoppe of St. John the Baptist poses
Photo Credit: James Escher

O’Hoppe was the CHSAA player of the Year at St. John the Baptist and Newsday’s Player of the Year in 2019.

Now: Logan O'Hoppe, Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies prospect Logan O'Hoppe poses for a
Photo Credit: AP/Brian Blanco

The youngest player of the Phillies connection, O'Hoppe was selected in the 23rd round of the 2018 June draft. The 6-3, 210-pounder batted. 367 and had an on-base percentage of .411 in the rookie league last summer.

