Kyle Young (St. Dominic), Ben Brown (Ward Melville), Logan O'Hoppe (St. John the Baptist) and Nick Fanti (Hauppauge) all are prospects in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. Here's a look at each member of the quartet now, as well as when they starred on Long Island high school baseball diamonds.

Then: Nick Fanti, Hauppauge pitcher Fanti, who threw back-to-back no-hitters at Hauppauge, earned the 48th Carl Yastrzemski Award as Suffolk’s top player in 2015.

Now; Nick Fanti, Phillies The 6-2, 204-pound lefty passed on attending Marist College to sign with the Phillies after he was taken in the 31st round of the June 2015 MLB amateur draft.

Then: Kyle Young, St. Dominic Young, Newsday’s CHSAA Player of the Year in 2016, passed on a Hofstra scholarship when he was selected by the Phillies in the amateur draft in June of that same year.

Now: Kyle Young, Phillies The 22nd-round selection currently is the 14th ranked prospect in the Phillies' farm system and is the only seven-foot player in professional baseball.

Then: Ben Brown, Ward Melville The Ward Melville graduate in 2017 was selected in the 30th round by the Phillies.

Now: Ben Brown, Phillies Brown finished last summer with a 3-4 record and a 3.78 ERA and struck out 56 in 47.2 innings in the Gulf Coast League. He led the GCL in strikeouts.

Then: Logan O'Hoppe, St. John the Baptist O’Hoppe was the CHSAA player of the Year at St. John the Baptist and Newsday’s Player of the Year in 2019.