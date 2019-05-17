WASHINGTON — Righthanded pitcher and Southampton native Kyle McGowin is back in the major leagues with the Nationals.

This time it is under more dire circumstances than when he made his big-league debut last September with Washington, and the trek was a lot longer than the route he took after playing with Triple-A Syracuse last season.

A graduate of Pierson High High in Sag Harbor, McGowin, 27, arrived in the nation’s capital Friday after veteran righthander Anibal Sanchez was placed on the injured list with a hamstring injury. Sanchez left his start in the second inning against the Mets on Thursday and the Nationals summoned McGowin from the Triple-A Fresno of the Pacific Coast League.

“He has been pitching well, really well,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said Friday. “His slider has been very good. He has been getting ahead of the hitters.”

Martinez said “because of our [bullpen] usage” McGowin will be used as a reliever for now.

The Savannah State product was 4-2 with a 4.32 ERA in eight games (all starts) for Fresno this season. In 41 2/3 innings he allowed 42 hits, including six homers, and 12 walks with 50 strikeouts.

“Kyle is off to a solid start this year and continues to command his fastball down in the zone to both sides of the plate,” Mark Scialabba, the Nationals’ director of player development, wrote in a text Friday. “He recently showed improved feel for his changeup and his slider continues to be a weapon vs. hitters from both sides of the plate.”

His last outing for Fresno came on May 12, when he went 5 2/3 innings and gave up no runs, one hit and one walk with 11 strikeouts.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

He learned Thursday he was headed back to Washington.

“I got into D.C. at 6 a.m. and talked to Davey around 2 p.m.,” said McGowin, standing by his locker Friday afternoon. “I just walked in and said what’s up? There was not a lot to talk about. He said to be ready to pitch and that was about it.”

Adding some intrigue to the promotion: McGowin was recently suspended 10 games by the PCL for having a foreign substance (pine tar) on his glove, according to Fresno pitching coach Brad Holman.

Martinez was asked Friday about the McGowin suspension. “Don’t really know much,” he said. McGowin was not available to the media after Martinez spoke to reporters.

Martinez, a Brooklyn native, didn’t rule out using McGowin as a starter at some point.

The Nationals end a three-game series at home against the Cubs Sunday before beginning a four-game series on Monday at Citi Field against the Mets. If the Nationals' pitching rotation stays on schedule, they will need a starter on Tuesday to take Sanchez's spot.

Last season with Washington, McGowin was 0-0 with a 5.87 ERA in five September games, including one start. His MLB debut was Sept. 5 against St. Louis and his start was Sept. 26 against the Marlins, in which he pitched four scoreless innings. His ERA dropped to 2.70 after that game but shot up to 5.87 when the Rockies scored three against him in one inning of the last game of the Nats' season.

With Washington's top farm team in California for the first time this year, it's not as quick getting call-ups to the East Coast. In fact, the club has put several Triple-A level pitchers and catchers with Double-A Harrisburg in Pennsylvania since that city is less than three hours from the nation’s capital.

McGowin enjoyed playing last season for Martinez, who was 82-80 as a rookie manager in 2018. The Nationals were 18-25 before their game against the Cubs Friday.

“He is awesome," McGowin said of Martinez. "It’s a nice, relaxing environment. He doesn’t put a lot of pressure on you, so it is easy to do your job."