Red Sox designate Hanley Ramirez for assignment

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment on Friday to make room for Dustin Pedroia on the 25-man roster as he returns from the disabled list.

The 34-year-old Ramirez was hitting .254 with six homers and 29 RBIs in 44 games this season while splitting his time between first base and designated hitter. Ramirez had been with the Red Sox since 2015 after signing a four-year, $88 million contract as a free agent.

During his four seasons with the Red Sox, Ramirez batted .260 with 78 homers and 255 RBIs. By designating Ramirez for assignment, the Red Sox clear the way for Pedroia to make his 2018 debut. The 34-year-old Pedroia has spent all season on the disabled list after undergoing surgery on his left knee in October.

Pedroia, a four-time All-Star, had been Boston’s opening day second baseman every year from 2007-17. He was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2007 and Most Valuable Player in 2008.

Both of Boston’s big free-agent signings ahead of the 2015 season have been designated for assignment. Third baseman Pablo Sandoval was let go last July. Sandoval’s deal was $94 million over four years.

The Red Sox begin a three-game home series with the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.