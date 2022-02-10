TODAY'S PAPER
Rob Manfred: Spring training remains on hold as MLB lockout continues

In this file photo, Major League Baseball Commissioner

In this file photo, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred looks on prior to Game 1 of the World Series between Atlanta and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Oct. 26, 2021 in Houston. Credit: TNS/Bob Levey

By The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to get a deal that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31.

"I believe we will have an agreement in time to play our regular schedule," Manfred said Thursday after a three-day owners' meeting. "I see missing games as a disastrous outcome for this industry."

Manfred said management intends to make a new proposal to the players' association when negotiations resume Saturday. That will be just the fifth session on economics since the lockout started Dec. 2.

The second-longest work stoppage in baseball history was in its 71st day.

"We're going to have a conversation with the MLBPA about the calendar. We understand where that calendar is," Manfred said.

Spring training workouts had been scheduled to start on Feb. 16. At least three weeks of workouts are needed, plus additional time for players to report to and undergo COVID-19 protocols. Manfred said a minimum of four weeks of workouts would be preferable.

Manfred also said the teams do not intend to play major league exhibition games with minor leaguers.

