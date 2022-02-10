ORLANDO, Fla. — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to get a deal that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31.

"I believe we will have an agreement in time to play our regular schedule," Manfred said Thursday after a three-day owners' meeting. "I see missing games as a disastrous outcome for this industry."

Manfred said management intends to make a new proposal to the players' association when negotiations resume Saturday. That will be just the fifth session on economics since the lockout started Dec. 2.

The second-longest work stoppage in baseball history was in its 71st day.

"We're going to have a conversation with the MLBPA about the calendar. We understand where that calendar is," Manfred said.

Spring training workouts had been scheduled to start on Feb. 16. At least three weeks of workouts are needed, plus additional time for players to report to and undergo COVID-19 protocols. Manfred said a minimum of four weeks of workouts would be preferable.

Manfred also said the teams do not intend to play major league exhibition games with minor leaguers.