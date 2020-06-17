Commissioner Rob Manfred traveled to Arizona and has engaged in face-to-face meetings with union chief Tony Clark, sources confirmed Wednesday, in what potentially represents a significant thaw in the frosty return-to-play negotiations.

Before this summit, which was first reported by MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the talks had devolved into a nasty email exchange of letters between the two sides. It also comes only two days after Manfred said he was “not confident” that a baseball season would happen, reversing course on the 100% guarantee he made just five days earlier.

The two sides primarily have been at odds over the number of games for a regular season and the rate of pay for the players. MLB’s last offer, made Friday, included 72 games at a base 70% salary that would increase to 80% if the World Series is completed. The Players Association has stood firm on 100% prorated pay throughout these month-long negotiations, and Manfred suggested during Monday’s ESPN appearance that the two had reached “common ground” on player compensation, despite the other issues.

Manfred had been discouraged that Clark -- who resides in Phoenix -- cut off talks over the weekend, daring the commissioner to tell the players “when and where” to show up for work. In addition, Manfred said the Players Association intended to file a $1 billion grievance as soon as he unilaterally set the schedule, which further delayed the process.

Manfred did urge a return to the negotiating table during Monday’s ESPN appearance, a push that Yankees president Randy Levine also endorsed Tuesday in a phone conversation with Newsday.