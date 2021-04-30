TODAY'S PAPER
Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar placed on MLB's ineligible list over sexual misconduct

Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar before the start

Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar before the start of a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Florida Marlins in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on June 30, 2010. Credit: AP/Andres Leighton

By The Associated Press
Hall of Fame second baseman Roberto Alomar has been fired as a consultant by Major League Baseball and placed on the league's ineligible list after an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the firing Friday, saying in a statement that a baseball industry employee reported an incident earlier this year involving Alomar from 2014. The league hired an external legal firm to investigate the matter.

"Having reviewed all of the available evidence from the now completed investigation, I have concluded that Mr. Alomar violated MLB’s policies, and that termination of his consultant contract and placement on MLB’s ineligible list are warranted," Manfred said.

MLB said it would not provide further details on the investigation to protect the individual who came forward.

Alomar also lost his position as a special assistant with the Toronto Blue Jays. The club said in a statement it is severing ties with Alomar immediately, including removing him from their Level of Excellence and taking down his banner from Rogers Centre.

Alomar said on Twitter that he was "disappointed, surprised, and upset" by MLB's decision.

"With the current social climate, I understand why Major League Baseball has taken the position they have," he wrote. "My hope is that this allegation can be heard in a venue that will allow me to address the accusation directly. I will continue to spend my time helping kids pursue their baseball dreams. I will not be making any further comment at this time."

Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the Board at the Hall of Fame, said the Hall was "shocked and saddened" by Alomar's actions, but said his plaque will remain on display. Alomar was inducted in 2011.

"His enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time," she said in a statement.

Alomar was a 12-time All-Star over 17 seasons with the San Diego Padres, Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks. He was known as a slick fielder, winning 10 Gold Gloves, and also for his temper — he infamously spat in umpire John Hirschbeck's face, earning a five-game ban in 1996.

By The Associated Press

