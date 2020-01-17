TODAY'S PAPER
Roger Clemens on Astros' sign-stealing: 'You still have to hit it'

Former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens plays his shot

Former MLB pitcher Roger Clemens plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions at Tranquilo Golf Course at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando on January 16, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Credit: Getty Images/Michael Reaves

By Mike Rose michael.rose@newsday.com
Roger Clemens has weighed in on the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal.

Clemens, who pitched for the Astros for three seasons late in his career and remains a special assistant to the general manager, said he had no indication that the Astros were stealing signs electronically. He said he figured something was going to happen in terms of Major League Baseball releasing its report and handing out discipline because “it got real quiet around town.”

According to MLB’s report, Astros players would watch a live feed of the game, decode the opposing teams’ signs and then communicate signs to the batter by banging on a nearby trash can with a bat to indicate the upcoming pitch type.

Clemens, appearing on WFAN’s “Moose and Maggie” show via telephone Friday from the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions golf event in Florida, said he was unaware that anything like this could take place.

“You never heard of an actual live feed where it’s immediate, where you could bang on something or somebody could holler or whistle before the pitcher goes into his windup,” Clemens said. “You never heard of that.”

Clemens was asked by Maggie Gray how upset pitchers should be now that they know about the Astros’ cheating scheme.

“You still have to hit it,” Clemens said of batters knowing what pitch is coming.

Clemens said he was with current Astros ace Justin Verlander at the golf tournament. When asked if Verlander was embarrassed by the scandal, Clemens said Verlander is “taking the high road on it” and said Verlander told fans at the golf event that “we’re still going to be good.”

“That’s the only way you can kind of look at it now,” Clemens said.

Clemens said Astros owner Jim Crane is “trying to move on” and find replacements for general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch, who were both fired by Crane in the aftermath of MLB’s report.

“I’m as curious as anyone to see who takes control of the team that way, as far as a GM and a manager,” he said. “And then I’ll wait around to see if they want to bounce in there to see the [candidates] or what they want me to do.”

