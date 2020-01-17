Roger Clemens will learn his Baseball Hall of Fame fate on Tuesday night, but he said it’s something he’s not thinking about.

Clemens, the seven-time Cy Young Award winner who won 354 games in 24 seasons, has had accusations of performance-enhancing drug use hurt his Hall of Fame chances. In 2013, his first year of eligibility, he was named on 37.6% of the ballots. He earned 59.5% last year, up from 57.3% in 2018.

According to the 167 ballots sent to Baseball Hall of Fame tracker Ryan Thibodaux, Clemens currently has 72.5 percent, which would likely not get him the 75% necessary for induction.

After this year, Clemens will have two years left on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot under the current rules.

Clemens was asked during an appearance on WFAN’s “Moose and Maggie” show Friday whether he is thinking about Tuesday.

“Not at all,” he said. “Until you just mentioned it, it’s not come up one time. The day kind of comes and goes, really. So the luster of it, everybody …. the people that are ill-informed on it and everything that comes and goes, that's really what it does. It comes and goes.

“I don't even know the date, and we don't really pay attention to it. And there might be some people say a few things maybe the day after and maybe the second day, and then after that, it's just pretty much gone by again."

Clemens was pressed on what he meant by “ill-informed” people.

"You just hear different comments, that people don't understand the facts or hear the facts of the whole thing," Clemens said. "But I think that's water under the bridge. That's been talked about. And we went about it the right way, and we did it the right way."

Clemens was named in the Mitchell Report on drug use in baseball but in 2012 was acquitted of all charges that he obstructed and lied to Congress by denying he used PEDs during his career.

When asked whether he wants to get into the Hall of Fame, Clemens hedged a bit.

"Nah. Like I said, for me, it's great, the guys that paid attention to the details and saw the facts and the guys that vote, that's awesome,” he said. “Like I said, I've been to Cooperstown many, many times, know the guys up there. They've been great to me and my family, and it's really a cool place, but it's not going to change me either way, as a person or as a player."

Clemens said he has no regrets with how his baseball career turned out.

“I had 24 wonderful years,” he said.