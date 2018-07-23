When Ron Blomberg became Major League Baseball’s first designated hitter in 1973, the Yankees’ converted first baseman was certain the American League’s experiment of hitting for the pitcher would not last beyond one season.

The DH was adopted after pitching dominated the late 1960s and the AL wanted more offense. “At that time everybody considered it a designated pinch hitter,’’ the 69-year-old Blomberg said last week from his home in Atlanta. “The pitcher won’t hit, you hit for the pitcher. Everybody joked about it. Nobody knew what it was.’’

Forty-five years later, it is an American League staple. Blomberg’s identity is forged as the first DH and his only surprise is that it has yet to be adopted by the National League. “They will have it soon,’’ Blomberg predicted. “There’s too much pressure.’’

Major League Baseball Players Association chief Tony Clark raised the DH volume last week, saying a growing number of players want it for both leagues. Commissioner Rob Manfred seemed to douse the flames by saying the two unique styles of play appeal to fans.

However, Manfred’s position has been somewhat fluid — he has spoken for and against it — and baseball has steadily moved over the years toward unification by eliminating league presidents, ushering in interleague play and employing one set of umpires to rotate between leagues.

Gene Orza, former chief officer of the Players Association, thinks the impetus for the NL implementing the DH may come from the 59-year-old Manfred. “Part of the motivation must be Rob,’’ Orza said. “Rob is a later generation, so to speak. He’s not as tied to the NL traditions maybe as Bud [Selig] had to be or prior commissioners. The National League always thought it was the superior league because it was senior, the American League the newcomer, the upstart. The idea of the [NL] doing something because the AL was doing it wasn’t something they’d cotton to very well.’’

The DH issue could be formally addressed when talks begin for the next collective bargaining agreement, which expires at the end of 2021. “It’s a collective bargaining issue for sure,’’ an industry source said. “More jobs, more players getting paid. It’s something that eventually, probably gets done . . . They don’t want it to get out that quite a few [NL] owners want it to happen, too.’’

Evidence gathering of sorts continues on why the universal DH should be adopted. Mets manager Mickey Callaway was ready to go for it in May after Jacob deGrom went on the disabled list with a hyperextended elbow just by taking a swing. And the AL is not thrilled with their pitchers hitting in interleague play, either. Against the Mets on June 10, Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka strained both hamstrings going from third base to home on a sacrifice fly. He missed a month.

“It is were up to me, the [pitchers] would never take BP and never swing in the game.’’ Callaway said in May. Mets ownership has not publicly discussed its position on the DH but is believed to oppose it.

The DH initially started out as a landing spot for aging and injured players but later had star quality in Reggie Jackson, Frank Thomas and Paul Molitor, all of whom were able to extend what turned out to be Hall of Fame careers. Former Red Sox star David Ortiz appeared in 2,408 games, 2,029 as a DH, according to baseballreference.com.

The DH will gain more validation if the Mariners’ Edgar Martinez, who had the majority of his at-bats as a DH, gains election to the Hall of Fame. He hit .312 in an 18-year career. “He was one of the best hitters ever,’’ Blomberg said. “Nobody ever thought a relief pitcher was going into the Hall of Fame, either.’’

Blomberg’s fame is in being the first one. He works for the Yankees as a goodwill ambassador at home games and other functions. When people recognize his name it results in upgrades to first class on planes, better seats in a restaurant and ego gratification. “I make more money doing what I do now than when I played baseball,” he said. “Googled myself and I made $660,000 total,’’ compared to this season’s major-league minimum of $545,000.

Blomberg said he was unprepared after his DH debut against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 6, 1973. Injuries had prevented him from playing first base, so manager Ralph Houk inserted him as DH for the Opening Day afternoon game.

Batting sixth, Blomberg walked in his first plate appearance against Luis Tiant and went 1-for-3 in the 15-5 loss. Had Blomberg not batted in the Yankees’ three-run first inning, Boston’s Orlando Cepeda would have become the first DH. In eight mostly injury-plagued seasons. Blomberg appeared in 461 games, 180 as a DH.

Blomberg was freezing between at-bats in the dugout on the historic DH day and headed for the clubhouse, where he listened to the game on the radio and ate kielbasa, part of the postgame meal being prepared for the visiting players. “I’m thinking this isn’t so bad,’’ he said.

Blomberg added, “We lose the ballgame 15-5. Now, all of a sudden everybody’s coming into the clubhouse. Right next to my locker probably around 50-60 reporters. I’m saying to myself, OK, maybe I got released, who got traded? Reporters are asking me all these questions what was it like to be the DH. All the guys on the team were looking at me. That’s when it hit me.’’

Yankees public relations director Marty Appel later told Blomberg his game bat had been designated for assignment — to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Blomberg did not want to part with the bat, but said, “There’s a bat in Cooperstown that probably has maybe 75 to 80 good hits in it.’’