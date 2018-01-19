Ex-Phillies and Blue Jays righthander Roy Halladay died from “blunt force trauma with drowning as a contributing factor,” according to the Tampa Times, citing an autopsy report Friday following his plane crash in November.

Halladay’s body was found in about six feet of water and his blood alcohol content level was 0.01, according to the toxicology results. His body also had evidence of amphetamine, morphine and a drug typically used to treat insomnia, according to the report released by the Pinellas-Pasco medical examiner’s office.

TMZ reported the sleep aid was a generic form of Ambien.

Halladay, 40, died on Nov. 7, 2017, when his plane crashed off the coast of Tampa, Fla. He pitched in the major leagues for 16 years, and retired following the 2013 season.