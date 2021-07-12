TODAY'S PAPER
Shohei Ohtani to start on the mound and DH for the AL in All-Star Game

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani after

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles on July 4, 2021. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By The Associated Press
DENVER -- Shohei Ohtani will be the American League's starting pitcher in Tuesday's night's All-Star Game and will bat leadoff, too, as the designated hitter in another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation.

A 27-year-old in his fourth major league season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani is the first two-way starter in the history of the All-Star Game, which began in 1933.

"I was actually not expecting to be chosen as a pitcher at all," Ohtani said Monday through a translator. "It's a huge honor and I'm going to try my best."

Ohtani has generated huge buzz across baseball for his exploits at the plate and on the mound. He leads the majors with 33 home runs and is 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts.

"This is what the fans want to see. It's personally what I wanted to see," said AL manager Kevin Cash of Tampa Bay.

Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals will be the starting pitcher for the National League in the game at Coors Field.

Ohtani was elected to start at DH by fans and was voted to the AL pitching staff by fellow players. He's hitting .279 with 70 RBIs, trailing only Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (73) and Boston's Rafael Devers (72).

