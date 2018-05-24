TODAY'S PAPER
Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch against Yankees

Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani against the Tampa

Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 20, 2018, in Anaheim, Calif. Photo Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill

By The Associated Press
TORONTO — The Los Angeles Angels are pushing back Shohei Ohtani’s next outing as a starting pitcher to manage the workload of the two-way rookie.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia made the announcement Thursday.

Ohtani is 4-1 with a 3.35 ERA in seven starts. He had been scheduled to pitch against fellow Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Scioscia said Ohtani would be available to hit against Tanaka.

The Angels haven’t set a date for Ohtani’s next outing.

Ohtani last pitched May 20 against Tampa Bay, winning his second straight decision and giving up two runs and six hits in a season-high 7 2-3 innings. His 110 pitches were also a season-high.

Ohtani has started at designated hitter the past two games, hitting a game-tying two-run single in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s 5-4 win over the Blue Jays. He’s the DH again in Thursday’s afternoon finale.

In 26 games as a DH this season, Ohtani is batting .308 with six home runs and 19 RBIs.

