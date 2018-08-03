Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs in a game for the first time in the major leagues, and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Cleveland Indians, 7-4, on Friday night.

Ohtani, whose four hits were also the most of his big league career, singled in the eighth and scored the go-ahead run on David Fletcher’s double.

The Angels won at Progressive Field for the first time since June 17, 2014, breaking a 10-game skid.

Ohtani also hit his first home run on the road and has 11 in his rookie season. The Japanese two-way star has homered four times and is batting .643 (9-for-14) against the Indians in four games this season. Ohtani was sidelined from June 7-July 2 with a sprained ligament in his right elbow.

Ohtani, starting for the first time since Tuesday, took a 5-for-37 slump into the game. He hit a two-run homer in the first and a solo home run in the third off Mike Clevinger.

Angels star Mike Trout missed his second straight game because of a bruised right wrist but hopes to return Saturday.

Justin Anderson (3-2) pitched the seventh and the Angels’ bullpen held the Indians to one run in the final four innings.

Andrew Miller, making his first appearance since May 26, struck out one and walked a batter in a scoreless seventh. The lefthander was activated from the disabled list after missing two months with right knee inflammation.

Miller’s return was overshadowed by continued problems for Cleveland’s bullpen, which allowed four runs in the eighth to break a tie at 3.

Ohtani started the rally with a one-out single off Oliver Perez (0-1). He stole second and Albert Pujols was intentionally walked with a 3-and-0 count.

Andrelton Simmons hit into a force play, but Fletcher’s flyball landed near the rightfield line and bounced into the stands for a ground-rule double.

Jose Brienco’s infield hit off Adam Cimber scored a run and Eric Young Jr. added a two-run double.

Ohtani hit an 0-and-1 pitch into the bleachers in leftfield in the first. Cleveland quickly tied it in on Michael Brantley’s RBI double and Jose Ramirez’s run-scoring single.

Ohtani launched a 3-and-2 pitch an estimated 443 feet to right for his second homer.

Leonys Martin, playing his first home game since being acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline, homered and had two RBIs.

Phillies 5, Marlins 1: Vince Velasquez allowed two hits in 6 1⁄3 scoreless innings for host Philadelphia, which remained a half-game ahead of Atlanta for first place in the NL East.

Seranthony Dominguez recorded the final four outs for his 12th save in 13 chances as the Phillies won their third straight.

Velasquez (8-8) struck out seven and walked one and has a 0.71 ERA in his last five appearances. Velasquez didn’t allow a hit until Miguel Rojas’ two-out single in the fifth.

Brian Anderson had two hits with a double and an RBI for Miami, which has lost four in a row.

Cubs 5, Padres 4: Javier Baez tied his career high with his 23rd home run and took over the National League lead with 84 RBIs, leading host Chicago.

Jose Quintana (10-7) allowed one run and four hits in six innings, leaving with a 3-1 lead.

Pham goes on disabled list

Newly acquired outfielder Tommy Pham has been placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Tampa Bay Rays because of a broken right foot.

Pham was hit on the foot by a pitch from Los Angeles Angels lefthander Andrew Heaney on Thursday. He had an MRI on Friday.

“It showed a hairline fracture,” Pham said. “I was told two to four weeks. I can’t do much this first few days. After that I’ll get re-evaluated to see if I can do anything.”

Tampa Bay obtained the 30-year-old and $500,000 in international signing bonus allocation Tuesday from St. Louis for a trio of minor leaguers.

In other injury news, the Rays plan to reinstate ace Blake Snell from the 10-day disabled list Saturday.