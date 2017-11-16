Re-program your spell-checkers to delete Shohei Otani from the database. The preferred spelling, according to the Japanese baseball star’s agents, is Ohtani.

CAA, who represents the pitcher-outfielder known as The Babe Ruth of Japan, has told reporters and MLB that Ohtani — with an H — is the preferred phonetic spelling.

Now, the only questions are will the star become available to MLB teams through the Japan baseball league’s posting system and, if so, who will win the rights to sign him.