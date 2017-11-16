TODAY'S PAPER
Ohtani is the correct way to spell Japanese star’s Shohei’s name, agents say

CAA, who represents the pitcher-outfielder, has told reporters and MLB that Ohtani — with an H — is the preferred phonetic spelling.

Pitcher-outfielder Shohei Ohtani speaks during a press conference

Pitcher-outfielder Shohei Ohtani speaks during a press conference at Japanese National Press Center in Tokyo on Nov. 11, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Koji Sasahara

By Newsday Staff
Re-program your spell-checkers to delete Shohei Otani from the database. The preferred spelling, according to the Japanese baseball star’s agents, is Ohtani.

CAA, who represents the pitcher-outfielder known as The Babe Ruth of Japan, has told reporters and MLB that Ohtani — with an H — is the preferred phonetic spelling.

Now, the only questions are will the star become available to MLB teams through the Japan baseball league’s posting system and, if so, who will win the rights to sign him.

