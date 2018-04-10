TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Evening
46° Good Evening
SportsBaseball

Sister Jean switches sports, tosses out 1st ball at Wrigley

The popular 98-year-old chaplain of the Loyola-Chicago basketball team that reached the Final Four switched sports Tuesday, throwing out a first ball before the Cubs’ home opener.

Sister Jean Delores Schmidt of Loyola University

Sister Jean Delores Schmidt of Loyola University tosses a ceremonial first pitch before the Opening Day home game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on April 10, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel

By The Associated Press
Print

CHICAGO — Sister Jean did just fine on the diamond, too.

The popular 98-year-old chaplain of the Loyola-Chicago basketball team that reached the Final Four switched sports Tuesday, throwing out a first ball before the Cubs’ home opener.

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt drew a big cheer at Wrigley Field when she made an underhand toss from her wheelchair. She laughed as the ball bounced toward home plate.

The nun wore a Cubs jacket and had a No. 18 Cubs jersey with Sister Jean written on it.

Loyola coach Porter Moser and some of his players were recognized on the field before the game. Senior guard Ben Richardson also threw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Moser and a couple of the Ramblers led the crowd in the singing of “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch.

The Cubs lost to Pittsburgh 8-5.

By The Associated Press

New York Sports

Brandon Nimmo #9 of the New York Mets Nimmo sent down to make room for righty Oswalt
Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell dribbles the ball Russell learning how to make teammates better
Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek reacts during a Hornacek believes Knicks close to contending
Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina against the Orlando Magic Ntilikina wants you to ‘trust our future’
L.J. Mazzilli hits a single during a game Yankees acquire L.J. Mazzilli from Mets
Sony Michel of the Georgia Bulldogs runs the Who Giants could select if they traded down