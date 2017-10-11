CHICAGO — During his seven-inning tour de force on Wednesday, Nationals star Stephen Strasburg redefined his image, transforming himself from America’s most delicate orchid to Willis Reed, Michael Jordan and Kirk Gibson rolled into one.

While most of his teammates wore layers of clothing, Strasburg took the mound in short sleeves, even though he’d been deemed too ill to start just a day before. Beneath gray skies, with mist swirling overhead, he attacked the persistent questions about his toughness. His fastball crackled at 96 mph. His changeups skidded like bald tires on an icy road, making it the weapon that brought most of his strikeouts.

Because of it, the Nationals stunned the Cubs, 5-0, forcing a winner-take-all Game 5 on Thursday night in Washington to decide this National League Division Series.

For the third time since 2012, the Nationals have pushed their season to the final game of the NLDS. They hope to win for the first time.

They have that chance after Strasburg used a cold, damp and dreary day as the backdrop to his vivid masterpiece. In seven shutout innings, he broke his own postseason franchise record with 12 strikeouts, even though he pitched with a slim 1-0 advantage behind an unearned run.

The Nationals could not truly breathe until Michael A. Taylor’s eighth-inning grand slam off Cubs closer Wade Davis, who had allowed just one grand slam in his entire career.

By the time Taylor’s drive landed in the basket over the ivy in rightfield, Strasburg had finished proving that he is not the personification of the coddled baseball millennial, a label affixed to him like a scarlet letter when he was infamously shut down before the postseason in 2012.

The latest referendum on Strasburg’s tenacity began on Tuesday, when a rainout made it possible for the Nationals to bump scheduled starter Tanner Roark in favor of Strasburg, who would go on regular rest. But manager Dusty Baker announced that Roark would keep the assignment because Strasburg was under the weather. Baker blamed mold in the team’s Chicago hotel.

The confusion intensified when Baker misspoke, saying that Strasburg had thrown a bullpen on Tuesday. It would have been a particularly galling mistake, one that would have prevented a start on Wednesday, Later, team officials said the bullpen was thrown on Monday.

The miscommunication created room for scrutiny, and later in the evening, a USA TODAY report citing a source said that Strasburg had asked out of the start because of his illness. By Wednesday morning, most of the Nationals’ brain trust awoke still assuming that the Illinois native Roark would be pitching with his team’s fate on the line.

Strasburg had other ideas, according to Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo, who took the podium before Game 4 to lay out a clear timeline.

Strasburg had been ill since his last start, developing flu-like symptoms that left his endurance compromised. He required an IV and antibiotics. It was that diminished version of Strasburg that the Nationals pushed aside for Roark. But it was Strasburg who wanted to pitch, Rizzo said, with the Nationals deciding he wasn’t in condition to do so.

On Wednesday, things changed.

Said Rizzo: “This morning he felt much more like Stephen Strasburg.”

That version of Strasburg went into Baker’s office to declare himself ready, bolstered by a change in the dosage of his medications.

“He seemed more focused that normal,” Baker said. “He said, ‘I’m feeling a whole lot better and I want the ball.’ ”

Word trickled out slowly. Starting pitchers customarily don’t speak with reporters on days they pitch and Strasburg was quietly taken off the schedule for media availability. Later, reports surfaced that the Nationals would start Strasburg.

A few hours later, it was a reality. Fans packed a cold and misty Wrigley Field, with some bringing surgical masks to mock Strasburg, a nod to the mold that Baker invoked the day before. The conditions were more suited for a Bears game.

Whether it was obligation or shame, by the end, motivation mattered little. The Cubs finished with two hits against Strasburg, who has turned the NLDS into a showcase. His work in two starts in this series: no earned runs, 14 innings, 22 strikeouts and one rehabbed image.