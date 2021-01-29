TODAY'S PAPER
Steven Matz calls trade from Mets to Blue Jays 'surprising'

Steven Matz #32 of the Mets pitches in relief against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday.com
Steven Matz called his trade from the Mets to the Toronto Blue Jays "surprising" and said the news of it included "a lot of emotions" as he was sent from his hometown team and the organization that drafted him out of Ward Melville High School when he was 18.

In the three video clips below from MLB Network, Matz also talks about his excitement in joining the Blue Jays, his expectations of what pitching for Toronto and in the AL East are, and his appreciation for the Mets organization.





The Mets received three pitching prospects for the 29-year-old Matz, a player they considered non-tendering earlier in the offseason. In the deal, the Mets received righthanders Sean Reid-Foley, Josh Winckowski and Yennsy Díaz. Reid-Foley, 25, was 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA in five games for the Blue Jays in 2020. Díaz, 24, made his major-league debut in 2019, appearing in one game with Toronto. Winckowski, 22, went a combined 10-8 with a 2.69 ERA for two Blue Jays Class A teams in 2019.

Matz ended his Mets career with a 31-41 record and 4.35 ERA.

