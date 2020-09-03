TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
SEARCH
77° Good Evening
New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia delivers
SportsBaseball

Subway Series: Yankees vs. Mets

Print

The Mets hosted the Yankees in the final game of the Subway Series on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Citi Field.

MORE PHOTOS

Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees Photos: Yankees vs. Mets in the Subway Series Reggie Jackson connects for his third home run The 500 home run club New York Mets designated hitter Dominic Smith gestures Photos: Mets vs. Nationals Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers against the Photos: Mets vs. Braves on Opening Day Cardboard cutouts of fans are seen in the Cardboard cutout fans at Citi Field Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees Photos: Yankees vs. Nationals on Opening Day New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano listens Photos: Yankees vs. Mets exhibition at Yankee Stadium The New York Mets' Eduardo Núñez #12 get Photos: Mets vs. Yankees exhibition at Citi Field Mets first baseman Pete Alonso returns to the Mets 'Summer Camp' at Citi Field The Yankees' Clint Frazier wears a face mask Yankees 'Summer Camp' photos
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search