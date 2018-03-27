Only once in baseball history have teammates hit 50 or more home runs in the same season — Roger Maris (61), Mickey Mantle (54) for the 1961 Yankees. There are 20 instances of teammates hitting 40 or more homers in the same season:

1927 YANKEES

Babe Ruth (60), Lou Gehrig (47)

1930 YANKEES

Babe Ruth (49), Lou Gehrig (41)

1931 YANKEES

Babe Ruth (46), Lou Gehrig (46)

1953 DODGERS

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Duke Snider (42), Roy Campanella (41)

1954 DODGERS

Gil Hodges (42), Duke Snider (40)

1955 REDS

Ted Kluszewski (47), Wally Post (40)

1961 TIGERS

Rocky Colavito (45), Norm Cash (41)

1961 YANKEES

Roger Maris (61), Mickey Mantle (54)

1961 GIANTS

Orlando Cepeda (46), Willie Mays (40)

1969 RED SOX

Rico Petrocelli (40), Carl Yastrzemski (40)

1970 REDS

Johnny Bench (45), Tony Perez (40)

1973 BRAVES

Davey Johnson (43), Darrell Evans (41), Hank Aaron (40)

1996 ROCKIES

Andres Galarraga (47), Vinny Castilla (40), Ellis Burks (40)

1996 MARINERS

Ken Griffey Jr. (49), Jay Buhner (44)

1997 ROCKIES

Larry Walker (49), Andres Galarraga (41), Vinny Castilla (40)

1997 MARINERS

Ken Griffey Jr. (56), Jay Buhner (40)

1998 MARINERS

Ken Griffey Jr. (56), Alex Rodriguez (42)