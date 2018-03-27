Only once in baseball history have teammates hit 50 or more home runs in the same season — Roger Maris (61), Mickey Mantle (54) for the 1961 Yankees. There are 20 instances of teammates hitting 40 or more homers in the same season:
1927 YANKEES
Babe Ruth (60), Lou Gehrig (47)
1930 YANKEES
Babe Ruth (49), Lou Gehrig (41)
1931 YANKEES
Babe Ruth (46), Lou Gehrig (46)
1953 DODGERS
Duke Snider (42), Roy Campanella (41)
1954 DODGERS
Gil Hodges (42), Duke Snider (40)
1955 REDS
Ted Kluszewski (47), Wally Post (40)
1961 TIGERS
Rocky Colavito (45), Norm Cash (41)
1961 YANKEES
Roger Maris (61), Mickey Mantle (54)
1961 GIANTS
Orlando Cepeda (46), Willie Mays (40)
1969 RED SOX
Rico Petrocelli (40), Carl Yastrzemski (40)
1970 REDS
Johnny Bench (45), Tony Perez (40)
1973 BRAVES
Davey Johnson (43), Darrell Evans (41), Hank Aaron (40)
1996 ROCKIES
Andres Galarraga (47), Vinny Castilla (40), Ellis Burks (40)
1996 MARINERS
Ken Griffey Jr. (49), Jay Buhner (44)
1997 ROCKIES
Larry Walker (49), Andres Galarraga (41), Vinny Castilla (40)
1997 MARINERS
Ken Griffey Jr. (56), Jay Buhner (40)
1998 MARINERS
Ken Griffey Jr. (56), Alex Rodriguez (42)
