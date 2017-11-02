This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Tony La Russa joins Red Sox front office as special assistant

In this May 17, 2014, file photo, Tony La Russa, speaks to reporters in Phoenix. The Boston Red Sox have hired La Russa to serve as a vice president and special assistant on its baseball operations staff, the announced Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. He served the past four seasons as the Arizona Diamondbacks chief baseball analyst, advising Arizona's baseball operations department.  Photo Credit: AP / Matt York

By The Associated Press
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have hired Tony La Russa to serve as a vice president and special assistant on its baseball operations staff.

The Red Sox announced the hiring Thursday. In his new role, he’ll work under Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski in all areas of baseball operations, including player development and consultation with the major and minor league staffs.

La Russa served the past four seasons as the Arizona Diamondbacks chief baseball analyst, advising Arizona’s baseball operations department.

The 73-year-old ranks third on baseball’s all-time managerial list, compiling a 2,728-2,365 record in 33 seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and St. Louis.

He won three World Series titles and was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

